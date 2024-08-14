Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you the 35th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company, together with the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance during the year as compared with the previous year is summarized below:

Amount (Rs. In Crores)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Year ended 31st March, 2024 31stMarch, 2023 31stMarch, 2024 31stMarch, 2023 Income from operations 1214.23 1091.68 1244.53 1109.97 Profit/(Loss) before depreciation, finance cost, exceptional item and Tax 107.02 128.52 122.47 117.71 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 49.83 73.62 63.28 20.60 Tax Expenses 14.93 21.61 10.75 (1.53) Profit / (Loss) after Tax 34.89 52.01 52.53 22.14 Earnings per share, on the face value of Re. 1/- each (in Rs.) 1.55 2.31 2.33 0.98 No. of shares 22.5440 22.5440 22.5440 22.5440

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OF COMPANY S AFFAIRS Standalone:

During the financial year 2023-24:

• Revenue from operations on standalone basis increased to Rs. 1214.23 crores as against Rs. 1091.68 crores in the previous year - an increase of 11%.

• Direct Cost as a percentage to revenue from operations slightly decrease to 67.3% as against 67.9% in the previous year.

• Employee benefit expenses as a percentage to revenue from operations increased to 17.99% (Rs. 218.44 crores) as against 17.11% (Rs. 186.75 crores) in the previous year.

• Finance Cost as a percentage to revenue from operations decreased to 3.93% (Rs. 47.76 crores) as against 4.26% (Rs. 46.56 crores) in the previous year.

• Profit before exceptional items and tax for the current year is Rs. 49.83 crores as against Rs. 73.62 crores in the previous year.

• Profit after tax for the current year is Rs. 34.89 crores as against Rs. 52.01 crores in the previous Year.

Consolidated:

During the financial year 2023-24:

• On a consolidated basis, the Group achieved revenue of Rs. 1244.53 crores as against Rs. 1109.97 crores - increase of 12.12%.

• Profit before exceptional items and tax for the current year is Rs. 63.28 crores as against Rs. 20.60 crores in the previous year.

• Profit after tax for the current year is Rs. 52.53 crores as against loss of Rs. 22.14 crores in the previousyear CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of the Annual Report.

APPROPRIATIONS

a. DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

In terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the Listing Regulations), your Company has adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy. The Policy is available on Companys website at https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

UNPAID / UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

No amount of unpaid / unclaimed dividends was transferred during the year.

The Company is not required to transfer equity shares to IEPF account.

WE BUILD YOUR WORLD

b. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, The Company is not proposing to transfer any amount to the General Reserves of the Company out of the profits made during the year. The Company has added the entire available surplus to the brought forward balance of Surplus as part of the Other Equity.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business in which the Company operates.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 22,54,40,000/- divided into 22,54,40,000 equity share of Re. 1 each. As on March 31, 2023, 99.99% of the total paid-up capital of the Company stands in the dematerialized form.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. However, members attention is drawn to the details about Contingent Liabilities and Commitments appearing in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements.

CREDIT RATING

During the year under report, the Company is yet to exit CDR and there are no financial default as on date , CRISIL has re-affirmed B- rating.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARIES

We have four subsidiaries and two step sown subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2024:

Name Status B L K Lifestyle Limited Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company Security Information Systems (India) Limited Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company BLK Infrastructure Limited Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company Soul Space Projects Limited Subsidiary Company Soul Space Realty Limited Step Down Subsidiary Company Soul Space Hospitality Limited Step Down Subsidiary Company

There has been no change in the number of subsidiaries/ step down subsidiaries or in the nature of business of subsidiaries, during the year under review.

None of the above subsidiaries/ step down subsidiaries is a material Indian subsidiary since there turnover or net worth (i.e. paid- up capital and free reserves) does not exceed 10% of the consolidated turnover or net worth respectively, of the Company and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding financial year.

As per provisions of the Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary companies/associate companies/joint venture is prepared in the Form AOC-1 and same is enclosed to this annual report.

The details of the policy on determining Material Subsidiary of the Company is available on Companys website at

https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Policy-on-Material-Subsidiary-1.pdf

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND SYSTEMS

Your Company has in place adequate financial control system and framework in place to ensure:

- The orderly and efficient conduct of its business;

- Safeguarding of its assets;

- The prevention and detection of frauds and errors;

- The accuracy and completeness of the accounting records; and- The timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company has a clearly defined Policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Financial & Operation Delegation of Authority and Organizational structure for its business functions to ensure a smooth conduct of its business across the organization. Our ERP system supports in processes standardization and their automation.

The Internal Financial control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audit conducted by in house trained personnel with the help of external firm of Chartered Accountants appointed on recommendation of the Audit Committee. The audit observations and corrective action, if any, taken thereon are periodically reviewed by the Audit committee to ensure effectiveness of the Internal Financial Control System. The internal financial control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of persons.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY & IMPLEMENTATION

The Board have adopted a framework of risk management to identify risks inherent in business operations of the company and provides guidelines to identify, assessment, evaluation, treatment, escalation and review the risks.

The risk management procedure is reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on regular basis at the time of review of quarterly financial results of the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

Risks are assessed department wise such as Estimation Risk, Competition Risk, Raw Material Risk, Financial Risks, Information Technology related Risks, Legal risks, Operational Risk etc. The Company also takes adequate insurance to protect its assets.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

As per the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transaction to ensure transparency between the Company and the Related Parties. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Related Party Tran Policy-1.pdf

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

Prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a quarterly basis for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the approval so granted are audited and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis.

There were no material related party transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year under review. The disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is attached as Annexure-A.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 31 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) , the Board of Director, to the best of their knowledge and ability confirms that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

ii. The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profits of the Company for the year under review;

iii. The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The directors have prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a going concern basis.

v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS

In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Vinod Kashyap, Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Vishal Sharat Ohri (DIN 09361145) appointed as Nominee Director with effect from 17th July, 2023.

Mr. Naresh Lakshman Sing Kothari (DIN 00012523) Non-executive Director of the Company has resigned and ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from 18th December, 2023. The Board places on record its appreciation for his invaluable contribution and guidance.

Save and except the aforesaid, there was no appointment / reappointment / resignation of any Director on the Board of the Company during the FY 2023-24.

The details of Directors being recommended for reappointment as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, nature of their expertise in specific functional areas, names of the companies in which they hold directorships and relationships between directors inter-se are contained in the accompanying Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appropriate Resolution(s) seeking your approval to the re-appointment of Directors are also included in the Notice.

Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:

1. Mr. Vinod Kashyap, Chairman

2. Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director

3. Mr. Vikram Kashyap, Jt. Managing Director

4. Mr. Ganesh Kumar Bansal, Chief Financial Officer

5. Mr. Pushpak Kumar, VP & Company Secretary

During the year, the following Key Managerial Personnel were appointed or have resigned:

• Mr. Manoj Agrawal, ceased to be Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 28th August, 2023. The Board places on record its appreciation for his invaluable contribution and guidance.

• Mr. Ganesh Kumar Bansal appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 26th February, 2024. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has duly constituted the following committees as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Risk Management Committee. The details pertaining to the composition of above committees & their meetings are given separately under the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets on regular intervals to discuss on Company/business policy, strategy and financial results apart from other Board business. A tentative calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings.

During the year Five Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013/notification issued by the Government from time to time.

Pursuant to the requirements of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was also held on 6th March, 2024 without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management, to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and also to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of the Boards report.

Weblink:https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/TC App Ind Dir.pdf

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3), Section 149(8) and Schedule IV of the Act read with Listing Regulations, Annual Performance Evaluation of the Board, the Directors as well as Committees of the Board has been carried out. The performance evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board, details of which are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The properly defined and systematically structured questionnaire was prepared after having considered various aspects and benchmarks of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and the performance evaluation of the Chairman and Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors in their separate meeting. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors are familiarised with the operations and functioning of the Company. The details of familiarisation program are provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report

The policy and details of familiarization programme imparted to the Independent Directors of the Company is available at https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Familiarization-1.pdf

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Your Company has received declaration from the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed u/s 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfill the condition for appointment/ re-appointment as Independent Directors on the Board. Further, in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors also possess the attributes of integrity, expertise and experience as required to be disclosed under Rule 8(5) (iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

In terms of Regulation 25 (8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Independent Directors have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or which may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Rupesh Goyal & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 021312N), Statutory Auditors of the Company were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2020 for a period of 4 years to hold office from the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) upto the conclusion of 35th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2024. Their term expires at the conclusion of forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

For next term, the Board have recommended appointment of M/s Sood Brij & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 00350N) as Statutory Auditors, for a period of 5 years, to hold office from the conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the Board of Directors having regard to the quantum of work. Consent of members is being sought in the notice convening the 35th Annual General Meeting seeking appointment.

There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory.

During the year, the Auditor had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST ACCOUNTS AND COST AUDIT

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is stated that the cost accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee approved the appointment of and remuneration payable to M/s. Sanjay Gupta & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to audit the cost records for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The Company has received their written consent that the appointment is in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. As per the statutory requirement, the requisite resolution for ratification of remuneration of the Cost Auditors by the members of the Company has been set out in the Notice convening 35th AGM of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has appointed Dhananjay Shukla & Associates Company Secretaries, a firm of company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith and marked as "Annexure-B"

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under report, the Company has duly complied with all the applicable secretarial standards as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India from time to time.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the notes to the financial statements provided in the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company, in compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) of the Board of Directors. The objective of the Companys Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives is to improve the quality of life of communities through long-term value creation for all stakeholders. The Companys CSR policy provides guidelines to conduct CSR activities of the Company. The CSR Committee comprising Mr. H.N. Nanani as the Chairman and Mr. Vinod Kashyap, Mr. Vineet Kashyap and Mr. Vikram Kashyap as other members.

The CSR Policy is available on our website at: https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CSR Policy.pdf

The initiatives undertaken by your Company during the year have been detailed in CSR Section of this Annual Report. The Annual Report on CSR activities as required under the Companies Corporate Social Responsibility Policy Rules, has been annexed to this Report as "Annexure C" which forms an integral part of this report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the extract of the annual return in Form MGT-7 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.blkashyap.com/investor-relation/

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has in place an alert procedure "Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy" to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The procedure "Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy" ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

The policy on vigil mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.blkashyap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Whistle Blower 2014.pdf

INSIDER TRADING REGULATIONS

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, your Company has formulated an internal policy on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal).

The policy aims at educating employees on conduct that constitutes sexual harassment, ways and means to prevent occurrence of any such incident, and the mechanism for dealing with such incident in the unlikely event of occurrence.

The Internal Complaints Committee is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace in accordance with procedures, regulations and guidelines provided in the Policy.

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company is committed to providing and promoting a safe and healthy work environment for all its employees. A policy which is in line with the statutory requirements is in place

a. number of complaints filed during the financial year - Nil

b. number of complaints disposed of during the financial year - Nil

c. number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year - Nil

LISTING

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. The requisite annual listing fees have been paid to these Exchanges.

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has taken suitable measures for conservation of energy. The core activity of the company is civil construction that is not an energy intensive activity. At every possible level Company is trying to conserve the use of energy i.e. power & fuel.

There is no information to be furnished regarding Technology Absorption as your Company has not undertaken any research and development activity in any manufacturing activity nor any specific technology is obtained from any external sources, which needs to be absorbed or adopted. Innovation is a culture in the Company to achieve cost efficiency in the construction activity to be more and more competitive in the prevailing environment that cannot be quantified.

While there was no Foreign Currency earning during the year under review, the Foreign Currency outgo was Rs. 16.36 Lakhs. STOCK OPTIONS

Your Company does not have any stock options scheme.

ACCREDITATION

Your company continues to enjoy ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and OHSAS 14001:2015 accreditation, for meeting international standards of Quality, Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company places highest value on ensuring the safety of its employees, labours, third parties and visitors. At each of our project sites, it is ensured that safe work practices are followed and environment is protected. Every possible measure is taken to protect environment and ensure occupational health and safe working places for its employees. Our constant and collective efforts for ensuring accident-free operations, fail proof risk management and a cleaner, safer environment have paid rich dividends over the decades, leading to better growth opportunities and enhanced trust. The Company has been accredited with OHSAS 14001:2015 certification, which reinforces & is benchmark for the quality of safety standard and practices which are regularly been used at project sites.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information as per Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure- D to the Boards Report. In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of employees and other particulars of the top ten employees and employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits as provided in the said rules will be provided upon request. However, in terms of provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to the members of the Company excluding the aforesaid information. The said information is available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished on request.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standard of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by SEBI.

The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Listing Regulations forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

The requisite Certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is appended to the Corporate Governance Report. A Certificate of the CEO and CFO of the Company in terms of Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations is also annexed.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

In terms of the provisions of Regulations 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Managements Discussion and Analysis is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual report.

ELECTRONIC FILING

The Company is also periodically uploading Annual Reports, Financial Results, Shareholding Pattern, Corporate Governance Reports etc. on its website viz. www.blkashyap.com within the prescribed time limit.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE / SETTLEMENT

No proceedings are made or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and there is no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors would like to express their gratitude for the support, assistance and cooperation received from the Bankers , Government Authorities , Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges . Your Directors also take this opportunity to thank all investors and shareholders for their continued support. The Board places on record its appreciation for the continued support received from Associates, vendors, retailers and business partners, which is indispensable in the smooth functioning of B. L. Kashyap and Sons Limited.

Your directors place on record its appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels. Our efforts at consolidating our position would not have been possible but for their hard work, solidarity cooperation and support. The Board expects to continue to receive their continued support and cooperation in future also.