B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Summary

Founded in 1978 as a Partnership Firm, B L Kashyap and Sons Limited (BLK) owes its success to Shri B L Kashyap, a veteran construction professional. B L Kashyap is a civil construction and EPC contracting company to deliver marquee projects for customers both in the private sector and the public sector. It has built a diverse portfolio of successfully executed projects across various industries like IT campuses, commercial spaces, shopping malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and transportation related civil works. Today, B L Kashyap has emerged as one of Indias leading construction, infrastructure and civil engineering companies. The Companys operations extend over North, South and Western India and are coordinated through the corporated office at New Delhi and regional offices at Bangalore and Pune. Its major projects includes The Grand Great Eastern Hotel in Kolkata, Biocon Research & Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, Britannia Biscuit Plant in Uttarakhand, Carraro India Factory and Office Complex in Pune, Escorts Heart & Research Institute in Faridabad, Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi and Specialty Cardiac Center for Fortis Healthcare in Mohali.Some of the landmark projects executed are DLF Downtown (Gurgaon), Manyata Embassy Tech Park and Flipkart campus at Embassy Tech Village , Hotel Oberoi (Gurgaon), 4 Season Hotel and Residencies (Bangalore), J.W Marriott Hotel (Pune), Bharti Worldmark 1, 2, and 3 (Delhi), J.W Marriott Hotel (Delhi), Select City Walk (Delhi), Oberoi (Wildflower Hall and Cecil Shimla), Hero Plants (Haridwar, Neemrana), Daimler Chrysler Plant (Chennai), Raheja Mindspace (Hyderabad) AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, and Hines One Centre (Gurgaon) among others. Apart from these. the Company also undertakes design-build projects where it is executing orcompleted marquee projects like National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited - Sabarmati High Speed Rail Terminal, Chennai Metro (CMRL)-Underground commuter amenities center, Redevelopment of Gomti Nagar Station - Lucknow , NHRCL Training Institute Building- Vadodra , Jaipur Metro-viaduct for stations, DMRC Via Duct Delhi, and Passenger Terminal Building - Terminal T-1D Delhi Airport.B L Kashyap and Sons Limited was incorporated on May 8, 1989 as B L Kashyap and Sons Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into a public limited company on June 7, 1995. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to B L Kashyap and Sons Limited. In April 2005, the company acquired 11000 equity shares of BLK Furnishers & Contractors pvt Ltd, thereby making the company as a wholly owned subsidiary company. In November 2005, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company with the Soul space Projects Ltd to focus mainly on the residential sector. In May 2006, the company bagged new projects worth over Rs 3700 million for nearly 5.17 Million sq ft all over India.The company was among the top five construction companies in India for the year 2006 which was listed by Construction World in January 2007. Also, the company was ranked 249 on the Bangalore Times 500 list of Indias most valuable companies.In May 2007, the company bagged fresh construction orders for Rs 1007 crore. In February 2008, they bagged a new project worth over Rs 1100 crore and in March 2008, a new projects worth Rs 344 crore, for construction of 3.60 million sq ft of space.During the year 2007-08, the Company implemented Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) i.e. Microsoft Dynamics Navision Software.The Company had 3 wholly owned Subsidiary Company and 2 Step Down Subsidiary Company as at 1st April, 2008. During the year 2009, the Company Incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company BLK Infrastructure Limited on September 11, 2008, to undertake the business relating to infrastructure Development.During the year 2015-16, the Company executed contractual projects covering an area of approx.. 8.41 million square feet in 20 cities.During the year 2018-19, the Company executed contractual projects covering an area of approx. 7.50 million square feet in 8 states. During the year 2019-20, the Company executed contractual projects covering an area of approx. 5.5 million square feet in 8 states.The Company commenced Adarsh Crest phase 1 residential project in Bangalore in September, 2022; commenced Century Downtown commercial project in Bangalore in October 2022; Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bangalore in January 2023; Station development related works - Bijwasan Metro Station in Delhi commenced in March, 2023. Embassy Hub phase 2 in Bangalore commenced in 2023.