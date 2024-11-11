iifl-logo-icon 1
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd Board Meeting

B.L.Kashyap CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
B.L.KASHYAP AND SONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Appointment of Mr. Vikesh Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
B.L.KASHYAP AND SONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of directors of the Company in their meeting held on 14th August, 2024 have inter alia Considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
B.L.KASHYAP AND SONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 have inter alia: 1. Approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the report of the Auditors thereon. We further declare that the Auditors have issued their Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 2. Approved the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the report of the Auditors thereon. We further declare that the Auditors have issued their Audit Report with unmodified opinion. Read less.. Revised outcome- Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
B.L.KASHYAP AND SONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023.

