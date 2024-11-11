B.L.KASHYAP AND SONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 have inter alia: 1. Approved the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the report of the Auditors thereon. We further declare that the Auditors have issued their Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 2. Approved the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the report of the Auditors thereon. We further declare that the Auditors have issued their Audit Report with unmodified opinion. Read less.. Revised outcome- Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)