Summary

Panseri Developers Limited are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The residential profile currently covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. The Company has established a track record in real estate industry in Kolkata by developing versatile projects through innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction.The Company was incorporated on April 22, 1996 as Pansari Developers Private Limited, in providing premium housing at fair prices. The name of the Company was changed to Pansari Developers Limited on June 21, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Real Estate Development of residential and commercial projects in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company demonstrated a prominent presence in execution of real estate projects and has developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. Since year 2005, the Company has demonstrated strong vision and its ability to capitalize and identity real estate opportunity. Further, customers of the Company have been highly appreciative of developmental activities carried out by the Company, particularly with regards to the speed of execution, flexibility and property management services.The Company completed Purti flower Phase I & launched the project Purti flower Phase II in 2009. It acquired 50% of Sh

