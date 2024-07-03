Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹186
Prev. Close₹195.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹190.5
Day's Low₹186
52 Week's High₹217.8
52 Week's Low₹77.8
Book Value₹49.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)329.8
P/E63.03
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.45
17.45
17.45
17.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.2
103.97
101.9
93.41
Net Worth
126.65
121.42
119.35
110.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.81
34.79
10.05
6.26
yoy growth (%)
-22.93
245.94
60.56
116.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.81
-0.22
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.49
3.77
2.45
4.13
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.18
-1.13
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.76
-1.02
-0.5
-0.91
Working capital
1.55
-0.98
4.9
-8.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.93
245.94
60.56
116.2
Op profit growth
0.82
568.83
-53.83
246.61
EBIT growth
13.4
56.85
-22.49
201.15
Net profit growth
35.37
41.56
-39.6
162.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
56.49
23.18
60.25
36.1
34.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.49
23.18
60.25
36.1
34.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.19
0.81
0.37
0.57
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Manoj Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Ankit Agarwal
Independent Director
Garima Agarwal
Independent Director
Debasish Bal
Non Executive Director
Shreya Agarwal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pansari Developers Ltd
Summary
Panseri Developers Limited are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The residential profile currently covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. The Company has established a track record in real estate industry in Kolkata by developing versatile projects through innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction.The Company was incorporated on April 22, 1996 as Pansari Developers Private Limited, in providing premium housing at fair prices. The name of the Company was changed to Pansari Developers Limited on June 21, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Real Estate Development of residential and commercial projects in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company demonstrated a prominent presence in execution of real estate projects and has developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. Since year 2005, the Company has demonstrated strong vision and its ability to capitalize and identity real estate opportunity. Further, customers of the Company have been highly appreciative of developmental activities carried out by the Company, particularly with regards to the speed of execution, flexibility and property management services.The Company completed Purti flower Phase I & launched the project Purti flower Phase II in 2009. It acquired 50% of Sh
Read More
The Pansari Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pansari Developers Ltd is ₹329.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pansari Developers Ltd is 63.03 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pansari Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pansari Developers Ltd is ₹77.8 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pansari Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.13%, 3 Years at 15.82%, 1 Year at 115.77%, 6 Month at 88.48%, 3 Month at 56.30% and 1 Month at 18.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.