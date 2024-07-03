iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pansari Developers Ltd Share Price

189.03
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open186
  • Day's High190.5
  • 52 Wk High217.8
  • Prev. Close195.38
  • Day's Low186
  • 52 Wk Low 77.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E63.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.19
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)329.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pansari Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

186

Prev. Close

195.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

190.5

Day's Low

186

52 Week's High

217.8

52 Week's Low

77.8

Book Value

49.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

329.8

P/E

63.03

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0

Pansari Developers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Pansari Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pansari Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pansari Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.45

17.45

17.45

17.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.2

103.97

101.9

93.41

Net Worth

126.65

121.42

119.35

110.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.81

34.79

10.05

6.26

yoy growth (%)

-22.93

245.94

60.56

116.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.81

-0.22

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.49

3.77

2.45

4.13

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.18

-1.13

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.76

-1.02

-0.5

-0.91

Working capital

1.55

-0.98

4.9

-8.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.93

245.94

60.56

116.2

Op profit growth

0.82

568.83

-53.83

246.61

EBIT growth

13.4

56.85

-22.49

201.15

Net profit growth

35.37

41.56

-39.6

162.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

56.49

23.18

60.25

36.1

34.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.49

23.18

60.25

36.1

34.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.19

0.81

0.37

0.57

0.66

View Annually Results

Pansari Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pansari Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Manoj Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Ankit Agarwal

Independent Director

Garima Agarwal

Independent Director

Debasish Bal

Non Executive Director

Shreya Agarwal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pansari Developers Ltd

Summary

Panseri Developers Limited are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The residential profile currently covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. The Company has established a track record in real estate industry in Kolkata by developing versatile projects through innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction.The Company was incorporated on April 22, 1996 as Pansari Developers Private Limited, in providing premium housing at fair prices. The name of the Company was changed to Pansari Developers Limited on June 21, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Real Estate Development of residential and commercial projects in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company demonstrated a prominent presence in execution of real estate projects and has developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. Since year 2005, the Company has demonstrated strong vision and its ability to capitalize and identity real estate opportunity. Further, customers of the Company have been highly appreciative of developmental activities carried out by the Company, particularly with regards to the speed of execution, flexibility and property management services.The Company completed Purti flower Phase I & launched the project Purti flower Phase II in 2009. It acquired 50% of Sh
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pansari Developers Ltd share price today?

The Pansari Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pansari Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pansari Developers Ltd is ₹329.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pansari Developers Ltd is 63.03 and 3.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pansari Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pansari Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pansari Developers Ltd is ₹77.8 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pansari Developers Ltd?

Pansari Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.13%, 3 Years at 15.82%, 1 Year at 115.77%, 6 Month at 88.48%, 3 Month at 56.30% and 1 Month at 18.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pansari Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pansari Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pansari Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.