The Members of Pansari Developers Limited

Reports on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of PANSARI DEVELOPERS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone IND AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standaloneIND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013,as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its Profit including and other Comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standaloneIND AS financial statements in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standaloneIND AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of thestandaloneIND AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standaloneIND AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial IND AS statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Assessing the carrying value of Inventory and advances pai d for land procurements The Companys inventory comprises of ongoing and completed real estate projects, As at 31 March 2024 the carrying values of inventories amounts to 1 7669.33 lakhs. Our audit procedures/testing included, among others: • Read and evaluated the accounting policies and disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements with respect to inventories. The inventories are carried at the lower of the cost and net realizable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices, and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. • Understood and reviewed the managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determination of NRV of the inventories. • Tested the NRV of the inventories to its carrying value in books on sample basis. In respect of land advances, our audit procedures included the following: Considering significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories in the standalone Ind AS financial statements and the involvement of significant estimation and judgement in such assessment of NRV, the same has been considered as key audit matter. • Obtained status update from the management and verified the underlying documents for related developments. • Compared the acquisition cost of the underlying land with current market price in similar locations. Further, the Company has made various advances and deposits to the seller/ intermediaries towards purchase of land during the course of obtaining clear and marketable title, free from all encumbrances and transfer of legal title to the Company, whereupon it is transferred to land stock under inventories. Evaluated the management assessment with respect to recoverability of those advances and changes if any, in the business plans relating to such advances With respect to land advance given, the net recoverable value is based on the managements estimates and internal documentation, which include, among other things, the likelihood when the land acquisition would be completed, the expected date of plan approvals for commencement of project, estimation of sale prices and construction costs and Companys business plans in respect of such planned developments.

Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our procedure included, amongst others, assessing the appropriateness of managements assumptions and estimates in relation to uncertain tax positions, challenging those assumptions and considering advice received by management from external parties to support their position. We have involved our tax specialists to consider managements assessment of the tax positions and related provision/liability accruals when necessary. We concur with management estimates and the outcome of their procedures to determine the relevant provision/ liability.

Information other than the standalone IND AS financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standaloneIND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standaloneIND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standaloneIND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standaloneIND AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these standaloneIND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including comprehensive income and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS ) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standaloneIND ASfinancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IND AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or

error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate

to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence

obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) In our opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act;

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note 37 to the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There is no requirement of transferring amounts to the investors education and protection fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of maintenance of property, plant and equipment records, Inventory Record, & payroll related records wherein the accounting softwaredid not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Since proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014 is applicable from April1 , 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 301094E

(ASHISH RUSTAGI) Partner Membership No.:062982

Place: Kolkata Date:28thMay, 2024 UDIN:24062982BKCKPK5835

Annexure —A, referred to in paragraph 1 under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of PANSARI DEVELOPERS LIMITEDon the standalone IND ASfinancial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management as per a phased program of verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. There were no discrepancy which was noticed in course of such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the standalone IND AS financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued of its Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) As per explanation and representation provided to us, no proceedings had been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the

coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; there are no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any security, provided any guarantee or advance in nature of loans in companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. The Company has made investments, and granted loans, to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans, or stood guarantee to any other entity as below:

(Rs. In Lakh)

Particulars Loans Advance in Nature of Loan A Aggregate amount granted during the year - Joint Venture 1,473.66 - Related Party 10,480.00 - Others Parties 1,224.84 - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above - Joint Venture - 1669.44 - Related Party 1295.00 - - Others 2034.49 0.15

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has granted loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the nature of loan) which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest, wherever applicable, has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (Refer reporting under clause (iii) (f) below).

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the nature of loan) provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the Company has not demanded such loans and advance in nature of loan (including receivable in nature of loan).

(e) None of the loans granted and advances in the nature of loans (including receivable in the nature of loan) by the Company have fallen due during the year as the Company has not demanded such loans and advance in nature of loan (including receivable in nature of loan).

(f) Above mentioned loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the nature of loan) in clause (iii) (a) granted by the Company are repayable on demand.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under u/s 148 (1) of the Companies Act for any of the products of the company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of customs.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except for income tax.

Name of Statute Name of dues Amount (In Lakh) Period to which amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.48 2020-21 Income Tax Officer Goods & Service Tax Goods & Service Tax 114.57 2023-24 Joint commissioner, Kolkata

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the

year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions during the year.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or any financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds have been raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix) (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates and/ or its joint venture. The Company has no subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associates and/ or its joint venture. The Company has no subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company

or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government, for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and accordingly provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Thus clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there is no resignation of the Statutory auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

(xx) The Company is not required to spent any amount in Corporate Social Responsibilities under the act. Hence relevant clause is not Applicable

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PNASARI DEVELOPERS LIMITED("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of this standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guid‘ance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone IND AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PNASARI DEVELOPERS LIMITED("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of this standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guid‘ance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone IND AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.