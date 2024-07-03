Pansari Developers Ltd Summary

Panseri Developers Limited are an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The residential profile currently covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. The Company has established a track record in real estate industry in Kolkata by developing versatile projects through innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction.The Company was incorporated on April 22, 1996 as Pansari Developers Private Limited, in providing premium housing at fair prices. The name of the Company was changed to Pansari Developers Limited on June 21, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Real Estate Development of residential and commercial projects in and around Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company demonstrated a prominent presence in execution of real estate projects and has developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. Since year 2005, the Company has demonstrated strong vision and its ability to capitalize and identity real estate opportunity. Further, customers of the Company have been highly appreciative of developmental activities carried out by the Company, particularly with regards to the speed of execution, flexibility and property management services.The Company completed Purti flower Phase I & launched the project Purti flower Phase II in 2009. It acquired 50% of Share in Papillion Developers LLP in 2012; 50% of Share in Unicon Purti Developers LLP in 2015. These r Projects are marketed under the brand name of Purti such as Purti Flower, Purti Planet, Purti Nest, Purti Perch, Purti Jewel, and Delux Mall. The Company has projects in Kolkata, West Bengal with diversified portfolio of residential flats in range of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3 BHK for customers across all income groups and spread in all over the city. In October 2016, the Company made a public issue of 46,32,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 10.19 Crore. Further, the Company has the key competencies and resources to deliver a project from its conceptualization stage to completion stage. Their present management and architectural teams facilitate efficient operations and ensure consistent quality across all of the projects. The project management team is involved in gathering relevant market data, assessing the potential of a location after evaluating its demographic trends and identifying relevant government schemes and incentives. It has developed relationships with third-party contractors and suppliers through working on multiple projects, and have experience in working with regulatory authorities.