Pansari Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.45
17.45
17.45
17.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.2
103.97
101.9
93.41
Net Worth
126.65
121.42
119.35
110.86
Minority Interest
Debt
63.95
59.63
36.92
39.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.94
0.96
0
0
Total Liabilities
191.54
182.01
156.27
150.25
Fixed Assets
92.93
74.49
74.74
76.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.61
8.65
8.79
3.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.33
5.59
4.87
5.78
Networking Capital
83.71
92.65
67.1
62.61
Inventories
76.69
94.93
86.16
96.31
Inventory Days
1,310.89
Sundry Debtors
4.64
3.61
2.26
5.85
Debtor Days
79.62
Other Current Assets
69.65
68.33
20.19
14.94
Sundry Creditors
-3.42
-2.37
-0.88
-1.15
Creditor Days
15.65
Other Current Liabilities
-63.85
-71.85
-40.63
-53.34
Cash
0.95
0.63
0.78
1.95
Total Assets
191.53
182.01
156.28
150.24
