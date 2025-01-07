Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.81
34.79
10.05
6.26
yoy growth (%)
-22.93
245.94
60.56
116.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.81
-0.22
-0.15
As % of sales
1.64
2.33
2.27
2.49
Other costs
-19.88
-27.54
-8.86
-4.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
74.13
79.14
88.14
64.19
Operating profit
6.49
6.44
0.96
2.08
OPM
24.22
18.51
9.57
33.3
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.18
-1.13
-0.57
Interest expense
-2.19
-2.11
-1.3
-0.71
Other income
1.37
0.64
3.92
3.33
Profit before tax
4.49
3.77
2.45
4.13
Taxes
-0.76
-1.02
-0.5
-0.91
Tax rate
-17.01
-27.06
-20.7
-22.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.72
2.75
1.94
3.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.72
2.75
1.94
3.22
yoy growth (%)
35.37
41.56
-39.6
162.85
NPM
13.9
7.91
19.34
51.41
