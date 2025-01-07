iifl-logo-icon 1
Pansari Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.04
(-0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.81

34.79

10.05

6.26

yoy growth (%)

-22.93

245.94

60.56

116.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.81

-0.22

-0.15

As % of sales

1.64

2.33

2.27

2.49

Other costs

-19.88

-27.54

-8.86

-4.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

74.13

79.14

88.14

64.19

Operating profit

6.49

6.44

0.96

2.08

OPM

24.22

18.51

9.57

33.3

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.18

-1.13

-0.57

Interest expense

-2.19

-2.11

-1.3

-0.71

Other income

1.37

0.64

3.92

3.33

Profit before tax

4.49

3.77

2.45

4.13

Taxes

-0.76

-1.02

-0.5

-0.91

Tax rate

-17.01

-27.06

-20.7

-22.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.72

2.75

1.94

3.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.72

2.75

1.94

3.22

yoy growth (%)

35.37

41.56

-39.6

162.85

NPM

13.9

7.91

19.34

51.41

