iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pansari Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

189.03
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pansari Developers Ltd

Pansari Develop. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.49

3.77

2.45

4.13

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.18

-1.13

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.76

-1.02

-0.5

-0.91

Working capital

1.55

-0.98

4.9

-8.28

Other operating items

Operating

4.09

0.57

5.71

-5.63

Capital expenditure

45.9

7.91

2.68

12.29

Free cash flow

49.99

8.48

8.39

6.65

Equity raised

132.14

79.4

75.51

69.07

Investing

2.81

0.11

0

-0.03

Financing

37.68

42.43

66.23

89.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

222.62

130.43

150.13

165.38

Pansari Develop. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pansari Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.