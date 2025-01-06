Pansari Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.49
3.77
2.45
4.13
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.18
-1.13
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.76
-1.02
-0.5
-0.91
Working capital
1.55
-0.98
4.9
-8.28
Other operating items
Operating
4.09
0.57
5.71
-5.63
Capital expenditure
45.9
7.91
2.68
12.29
Free cash flow
49.99
8.48
8.39
6.65
Equity raised
132.14
79.4
75.51
69.07
Investing
2.81
0.11
0
-0.03
Financing
37.68
42.43
66.23
89.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
222.62
130.43
150.13
165.38
