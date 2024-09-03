Pansari Developers Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 23-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. Pansari Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Pansari Developers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Pansari Developers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)