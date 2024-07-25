iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanuka Realty Ltd Share Price

12.9
(0.00%)
Dec 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open12.9
  • Day's High12.9
  • 52 Wk High28.95
  • Prev. Close12.9
  • Day's Low12.9
  • 52 Wk Low 12.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhanuka Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Dhanuka Realty Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Dhanuka Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Dhanuka Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.92%

Non-Promoter- 33.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanuka Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.74

7.74

7.04

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.28

1.41

1.87

1.76

Net Worth

9.02

9.15

8.91

8.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.56

9.05

0

3.54

yoy growth (%)

-71.67

0

-100

-70.14

Raw materials

-0.39

-8.53

2.78

3.28

As % of sales

15.31

94.28

0

92.74

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.42

-0.44

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0

-0.09

0.22

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.88

2.89

3.81

1.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.67

0

-100

-70.14

Op profit growth

1,606.37

-93.27

41.18

-33.62

EBIT growth

3,905.7

-97.02

35.85

-34.34

Net profit growth

1,333.33

-108.26

-156.64

-75.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.46

2.21

3.54

12.6

3.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.46

2.21

3.54

12.6

3.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.24

1.5

1.41

0.21

0.25

Dhanuka Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

22.0117,479.25160.550.794,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.839,451.6729.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,191.34-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

23.53,337.343.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.852,689.111.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanuka Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yogesh Dhanuka

Company Secretary

Ankit Sain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Priti Dhanuka

Non Executive Director

Siraj Mirza

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dheeraj Borad

Non Executive Director

Jaideep Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanuka Realty Ltd

Summary

Dhanuka Realty Limited was incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuka Realty Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 11, 2016. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Dhanuka Realty Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2016. The Company is a reputed and well known Jaipur based real estate development and construction company having its presence in construction service industry.The Company is a real estate development and construction company primarily focusing on development of residential apartments in Jaipur and has taken a project for the construction of boundary walls of Gail India Ltd. The Company is a part of Dhanuka Group, which is engaged in building residential projects in Jaipur. Dhanuka Group have developed its projects at premium locations of the Pinkcity. Sunshine Symphony at Jaisinghpura Road, Ajmer Road, Sunshine Shalimar at Tagore Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, Sunshine Prime at Mansarovar Extension, Sunshine Krishna 1, Sunshine Krishna 2, Sunshine Krishna 3, Sunshine Orchid, Sunshine Vridanavan (all at Gopal pura bypass), Sunshine Kalyan , Sunshine Palm, Sunshine Siddhartha and Sunshine Signature (all at Ambabari, Sikar Road) are some of the prestigious project of Dhanuka Group. Utmost luxury, superb construction quality and state-of-t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanuka Realty Ltd share price today?

The Dhanuka Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is ₹9.98 Cr. as of 06 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanuka Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanuka Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹28.95 as of 06 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Dhanuka Realty Ltd?

Dhanuka Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.16%, 3 Years at -13.45%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -46.25%, 3 Month at -24.12% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.07 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

