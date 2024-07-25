SectorConstruction
Open₹12.9
Prev. Close₹12.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹12.9
Day's Low₹12.9
52 Week's High₹28.95
52 Week's Low₹12.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.74
7.74
7.04
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.28
1.41
1.87
1.76
Net Worth
9.02
9.15
8.91
8.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.56
9.05
0
3.54
yoy growth (%)
-71.67
0
-100
-70.14
Raw materials
-0.39
-8.53
2.78
3.28
As % of sales
15.31
94.28
0
92.74
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.42
-0.44
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0
-0.09
0.22
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.88
2.89
3.81
1.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.67
0
-100
-70.14
Op profit growth
1,606.37
-93.27
41.18
-33.62
EBIT growth
3,905.7
-97.02
35.85
-34.34
Net profit growth
1,333.33
-108.26
-156.64
-75.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.46
2.21
3.54
12.6
3.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.46
2.21
3.54
12.6
3.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.24
1.5
1.41
0.21
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|22.01
|17,479.25
|160.55
|0.79
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.83
|9,451.67
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,191.34
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|23.5
|3,337.3
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.85
|2,689.1
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Yogesh Dhanuka
Company Secretary
Ankit Sain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Priti Dhanuka
Non Executive Director
Siraj Mirza
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dheeraj Borad
Non Executive Director
Jaideep Singh
Reports by Dhanuka Realty Ltd
Summary
Dhanuka Realty Limited was incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuka Realty Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 11, 2016. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Dhanuka Realty Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2016. The Company is a reputed and well known Jaipur based real estate development and construction company having its presence in construction service industry.The Company is a real estate development and construction company primarily focusing on development of residential apartments in Jaipur and has taken a project for the construction of boundary walls of Gail India Ltd. The Company is a part of Dhanuka Group, which is engaged in building residential projects in Jaipur. Dhanuka Group have developed its projects at premium locations of the Pinkcity. Sunshine Symphony at Jaisinghpura Road, Ajmer Road, Sunshine Shalimar at Tagore Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, Sunshine Prime at Mansarovar Extension, Sunshine Krishna 1, Sunshine Krishna 2, Sunshine Krishna 3, Sunshine Orchid, Sunshine Vridanavan (all at Gopal pura bypass), Sunshine Kalyan , Sunshine Palm, Sunshine Siddhartha and Sunshine Signature (all at Ambabari, Sikar Road) are some of the prestigious project of Dhanuka Group. Utmost luxury, superb construction quality and state-of-t
The Dhanuka Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is ₹9.98 Cr. as of 06 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanuka Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanuka Realty Ltd is ₹12.4 and ₹28.95 as of 06 Dec ‘24
Dhanuka Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.16%, 3 Years at -13.45%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -46.25%, 3 Month at -24.12% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
