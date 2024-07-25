Summary

Dhanuka Realty Limited was incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuka Realty Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 11, 2016. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Dhanuka Realty Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2016. The Company is a reputed and well known Jaipur based real estate development and construction company having its presence in construction service industry.The Company is a real estate development and construction company primarily focusing on development of residential apartments in Jaipur and has taken a project for the construction of boundary walls of Gail India Ltd. The Company is a part of Dhanuka Group, which is engaged in building residential projects in Jaipur. Dhanuka Group have developed its projects at premium locations of the Pinkcity. Sunshine Symphony at Jaisinghpura Road, Ajmer Road, Sunshine Shalimar at Tagore Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, Sunshine Prime at Mansarovar Extension, Sunshine Krishna 1, Sunshine Krishna 2, Sunshine Krishna 3, Sunshine Orchid, Sunshine Vridanavan (all at Gopal pura bypass), Sunshine Kalyan , Sunshine Palm, Sunshine Siddhartha and Sunshine Signature (all at Ambabari, Sikar Road) are some of the prestigious project of Dhanuka Group. Utmost luxury, superb construction quality and state-of-t

