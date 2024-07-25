Dhanuka Realty Ltd Summary

Dhanuka Realty Limited was incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuka Realty Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 11, 2016. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Dhanuka Realty Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 17, 2016. The Company is a reputed and well known Jaipur based real estate development and construction company having its presence in construction service industry.The Company is a real estate development and construction company primarily focusing on development of residential apartments in Jaipur and has taken a project for the construction of boundary walls of Gail India Ltd. The Company is a part of Dhanuka Group, which is engaged in building residential projects in Jaipur. Dhanuka Group have developed its projects at premium locations of the Pinkcity. Sunshine Symphony at Jaisinghpura Road, Ajmer Road, Sunshine Shalimar at Tagore Nagar, Vidhyut Nagar, Sunshine Prime at Mansarovar Extension, Sunshine Krishna 1, Sunshine Krishna 2, Sunshine Krishna 3, Sunshine Orchid, Sunshine Vridanavan (all at Gopal pura bypass), Sunshine Kalyan , Sunshine Palm, Sunshine Siddhartha and Sunshine Signature (all at Ambabari, Sikar Road) are some of the prestigious project of Dhanuka Group. Utmost luxury, superb construction quality and state-of-the-art technique makes the Dhanuka Group a real leader of the industry.The Company commenced the first residential project Sunshine Orchid at Gopal Nagar, Gopalpura Byepass, Jaipur in September, 2008; commenced construction and development work of residential project Sunshine Shalimar in October, 2012; commenced residential project Sunshine Kalyan in October, 2013; commenced residential project Sunshine Prime in October. 2013; commenced residential project Sunshine Krishna-3 in April, 2014.The Company further acquired shares of Triveni Kripa Buildhome Private Limited, making it a 100% subsidiary Company in 2016. In October 2016, the Company made a public issue by raising funds through Initial Public Offer by issuing 10,56,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.22 crore.