Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.89
222.82
-84
58.03
Op profit growth
-71.48
683.5
-114.98
-20.91
EBIT growth
-133.76
999.6
-110.65
-22.82
Net profit growth
-75.24
49.54
-388.6
-49.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.13
-16.88
-6.95
7.42
EBIT margin
19.67
-16.37
-4.8
7.21
Net profit margin
-11.15
-12.66
-27.34
1.51
RoCE
3.13
-9.17
-0.84
7.48
RoNW
-1.36
-4.83
-2.62
0.83
RoA
-0.44
-1.77
-1.19
0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.56
-2.27
-1.52
0.53
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.71
-2.47
-1.75
0.35
Book value per share
10.02
10.58
12.85
16.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
-23.75
29.43
P/CEPS
-18.65
44.32
P/B
1.32
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
26.98
11.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.7
-24.24
-24.44
-27.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
193.72
78.62
274.38
73.33
Inventory days
1,621.45
587.86
2,672.29
538.58
Creditor days
-87.53
-25.88
-131.54
-41.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.54
48.2
0.15
-1.4
Net debt / equity
1.74
2.31
1.22
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
-20.31
-8.1
-40.89
6.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.23
-107.76
4.59
-34.84
Employee costs
-13.06
-4.2
-24.24
-7.95
Other costs
-22.83
-4.92
-87.3
-49.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.