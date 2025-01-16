iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanuka Realty Ltd Key Ratios

14.75
(1.72%)
Jan 16, 2025

Dhanuka Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.89

222.82

-84

58.03

Op profit growth

-71.48

683.5

-114.98

-20.91

EBIT growth

-133.76

999.6

-110.65

-22.82

Net profit growth

-75.24

49.54

-388.6

-49.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.13

-16.88

-6.95

7.42

EBIT margin

19.67

-16.37

-4.8

7.21

Net profit margin

-11.15

-12.66

-27.34

1.51

RoCE

3.13

-9.17

-0.84

7.48

RoNW

-1.36

-4.83

-2.62

0.83

RoA

-0.44

-1.77

-1.19

0.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.56

-2.27

-1.52

0.53

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.71

-2.47

-1.75

0.35

Book value per share

10.02

10.58

12.85

16.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

-23.75

29.43

P/CEPS

-18.65

44.32

P/B

1.32

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

26.98

11.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.7

-24.24

-24.44

-27.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

193.72

78.62

274.38

73.33

Inventory days

1,621.45

587.86

2,672.29

538.58

Creditor days

-87.53

-25.88

-131.54

-41.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.54

48.2

0.15

-1.4

Net debt / equity

1.74

2.31

1.22

0.99

Net debt / op. profit

-20.31

-8.1

-40.89

6.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.23

-107.76

4.59

-34.84

Employee costs

-13.06

-4.2

-24.24

-7.95

Other costs

-22.83

-4.92

-87.3

-49.78

