Dhanuka Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.9
(0.00%)
Dec 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.56

9.05

0

3.54

yoy growth (%)

-71.67

0

-100

-70.14

Raw materials

-0.39

-8.53

2.78

3.28

As % of sales

15.31

94.28

0

92.74

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.42

-0.44

-0.57

As % of sales

18.05

4.64

0

16.09

Other costs

-0.33

-0.01

-1.14

-5.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.97

0.18

0

152.69

Operating profit

1.37

0.08

1.19

0.84

OPM

53.64

0.89

0

23.95

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Interest expense

-1.27

-0.02

-1.24

-0.62

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

0.09

0

-0.09

0.22

Taxes

0.01

0

0

-0.06

Tax rate

16.39

-16.61

-3

-28.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0

-0.09

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0

-0.09

0.16

yoy growth (%)

1,333.33

-108.26

-156.64

-75.78

NPM

4.2

0.08

0

4.53

