Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.56
9.05
0
3.54
yoy growth (%)
-71.67
0
-100
-70.14
Raw materials
-0.39
-8.53
2.78
3.28
As % of sales
15.31
94.28
0
92.74
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.42
-0.44
-0.57
As % of sales
18.05
4.64
0
16.09
Other costs
-0.33
-0.01
-1.14
-5.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.97
0.18
0
152.69
Operating profit
1.37
0.08
1.19
0.84
OPM
53.64
0.89
0
23.95
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Interest expense
-1.27
-0.02
-1.24
-0.62
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
0.09
0
-0.09
0.22
Taxes
0.01
0
0
-0.06
Tax rate
16.39
-16.61
-3
-28.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0
-0.09
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0
-0.09
0.16
yoy growth (%)
1,333.33
-108.26
-156.64
-75.78
NPM
4.2
0.08
0
4.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.