Dhanuka Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0
-0.09
0.22
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.88
2.89
3.81
1.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.97
2.84
3.65
1.17
Capital expenditure
0
-0.35
0.02
0.37
Free cash flow
0.97
2.49
3.67
1.54
Equity raised
3.52
3.51
3.85
10.71
Investing
0
0
0
1.71
Financing
1.47
2.76
3.92
3.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.96
8.77
11.44
16.99
