Dhanuka Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.9
(0.00%)
Dec 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanuka Realty Ltd

Dhanuka Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0

-0.09

0.22

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.88

2.89

3.81

1.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.97

2.84

3.65

1.17

Capital expenditure

0

-0.35

0.02

0.37

Free cash flow

0.97

2.49

3.67

1.54

Equity raised

3.52

3.51

3.85

10.71

Investing

0

0

0

1.71

Financing

1.47

2.76

3.92

3.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.96

8.77

11.44

16.99

