Chavda Infra Ltd Share Price

156
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.9
  • Day's High164.9
  • 52 Wk High208.85
  • Prev. Close161.65
  • Day's Low151.6
  • 52 Wk Low 87
  • Turnover (lac)65.52
  • P/E21.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)384.63
  • Div. Yield0.31
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chavda Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Chavda Infra Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chavda Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Chavda Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.07%

Institutions: 1.07%

Non-Institutions: 25.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chavda Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.66

18

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

67.77

12.4

16.86

11.64

Net Worth

92.43

30.4

18.36

13.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chavda Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chavda Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chavda Infra Ltd

Summary

Chavda Infra Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Chavda Infra Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chavda Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated May 26, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Based at Ahmedabad, Chavda Infra Limited is part of Chavda Group, founded by the Promoter, Mr. Maheshbhai Gunavant Chavda, who has overall experience of 30 years in civil construction industry. The Promoter started from scratch as contractor for repair works in the civil construction industry. Their Group has been working with well known architect in Ahmedabad, Mr. Apoorva Amin for the contract construction services. The Company specialize in construction of residential and commercial projects on contract basis.Chavda are an integrated civil construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across residential, commercial and institutional projects in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company provide services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities to clients.Since incorporation, the Company has constructed well-known buildi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chavda Infra Ltd share price today?

The Chavda Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chavda Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chavda Infra Ltd is ₹384.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chavda Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chavda Infra Ltd is 21.24 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chavda Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chavda Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chavda Infra Ltd is ₹87 and ₹208.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chavda Infra Ltd?

Chavda Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.23%, 6 Month at -4.04%, 3 Month at -13.07% and 1 Month at 8.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chavda Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chavda Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 1.07 %
Public - 25.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chavda Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

