Summary

Chavda Infra Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Chavda Infra Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chavda Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated May 26, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Based at Ahmedabad, Chavda Infra Limited is part of Chavda Group, founded by the Promoter, Mr. Maheshbhai Gunavant Chavda, who has overall experience of 30 years in civil construction industry. The Promoter started from scratch as contractor for repair works in the civil construction industry. Their Group has been working with well known architect in Ahmedabad, Mr. Apoorva Amin for the contract construction services. The Company specialize in construction of residential and commercial projects on contract basis.Chavda are an integrated civil construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across residential, commercial and institutional projects in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company provide services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities to clients.Since incorporation, the Company has constructed well-known buildi

Read More