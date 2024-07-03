SectorConstruction
Open₹164.9
Prev. Close₹161.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.52
Day's High₹164.9
Day's Low₹151.6
52 Week's High₹208.85
52 Week's Low₹87
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)384.63
P/E21.24
EPS7.61
Divi. Yield0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.66
18
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
67.77
12.4
16.86
11.64
Net Worth
92.43
30.4
18.36
13.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chavda Infra Ltd
Summary
Chavda Infra Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Chavda Infra Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chavda Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated May 26, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Based at Ahmedabad, Chavda Infra Limited is part of Chavda Group, founded by the Promoter, Mr. Maheshbhai Gunavant Chavda, who has overall experience of 30 years in civil construction industry. The Promoter started from scratch as contractor for repair works in the civil construction industry. Their Group has been working with well known architect in Ahmedabad, Mr. Apoorva Amin for the contract construction services. The Company specialize in construction of residential and commercial projects on contract basis.Chavda are an integrated civil construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across residential, commercial and institutional projects in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company provide services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities to clients.Since incorporation, the Company has constructed well-known buildi
Read More
The Chavda Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹156 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chavda Infra Ltd is ₹384.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chavda Infra Ltd is 21.24 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chavda Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chavda Infra Ltd is ₹87 and ₹208.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chavda Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.23%, 6 Month at -4.04%, 3 Month at -13.07% and 1 Month at 8.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.