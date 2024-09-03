We wish to inform you that the Twelfth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC). Chavda Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Chavda Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024 Chavda Infra Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)