Chavda Infra Ltd Summary

Chavda Infra Ltd was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Chavda Infra Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 08, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chavda Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated May 26, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Based at Ahmedabad, Chavda Infra Limited is part of Chavda Group, founded by the Promoter, Mr. Maheshbhai Gunavant Chavda, who has overall experience of 30 years in civil construction industry. The Promoter started from scratch as contractor for repair works in the civil construction industry. Their Group has been working with well known architect in Ahmedabad, Mr. Apoorva Amin for the contract construction services. The Company specialize in construction of residential and commercial projects on contract basis.Chavda are an integrated civil construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across residential, commercial and institutional projects in Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The Company provide services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post-construction activities to clients.Since incorporation, the Company has constructed well-known buildings in Ahmedabad like Straft Laxuria, Shivalik Parkview and Shivalik Sharda Harmony, being residential projects. AAA Corporate House, Sadbhav House, Solitaire Sky, Sandesh Press, Suyash Solitaire and Solitaire Connect, form a part of commercial projects. AIS Toddlers Den, Nirma University (Old Building) and Zydus School & Excellence, comprise of institutional projects. As of May 31, 2023, Chavda have 26 on-going projects costing approximately Rs 601.39 Crores. Out of 26 on-going projects 4 are Commercial Projects, 4 are Institutional Projects and 18 are Residential Projects. Apart from the said Projects, it derives revenue from three business verticals mainly comprising of Construction as Contractor, Construction as Developer and Commercial Renting Services.As a Contractor, Company works for renowned Builders in the State of Gujarat. Their projects portfolio includes a total of 147 projects (including Ongoing Projects) in Gujarat which includes Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional. Majority of Projects are residential and construction of buildings for group housing and townships as well as independent residences for select private customers. It has handled nearly 81 residential projects (including Ongoing Projects) till March 31, 2023. Major Residential Projects are Applewood, The 31st, Shivalik Sharda Harmony, Ratnakar Verte, Straft Luxuria, Anantra Alpines, Avant, Shivalik Residencies, Solitair Sky, Shivalik Parkview, Saral Sky Suits, Decora Sky Hills Rajkot. Commercial/ Industrial Projects primarily involve the construction of commercial and industrial buildings for renowned corporate house such as Suyash Solitaire, AAA Corporate House, Sadbhav Engineering Limited Corporate House. Projects portfolio includes a total of 147 projects (including Ongoing Projects). Institutional Projects involve construction of buildings for hospitals and healthcare services, educational institutes, malls, hospitality services. Some of the major institutional projects completed by them in the past included the construction of Girls Hostel for Nirma University building, Hiramani Aarogyadham, Zydus School of Excellence, Toddlers Den School, Dr. Munshi Hospital. For the first time, Company has ventured as real estate developer in one re-development project at Ahmedabad City in FY 2022-23. Residential redevelopment Project named as Manali Apartment is being developed by Chavda.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of 6656000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.