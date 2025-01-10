To,

The Members,

CHAVDA INFRA LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS CHAVDA INFRA PRIVATE LIMITED)

The Board of Directors are pleased to present its Twelfth Annual Report on the operations of CHAVDA INFRA LIMITED ("the Company") and the Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The summarized Financial Performance/highlights of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is, as under:

PARTICULARS STANDALONE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS-YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 24,165.35 16,188.57 Other Income 31.31 14.80 Total Revenue 24,196.83 16,203.37 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional and extra- ordinary Items and tax 2,501.20 1,677.95 Add/(Less): Extra-Ordinary Item Nil Nil Profit / (Loss) after Extra Ordinary Items and before tax 2,501.20 1,677.95 Tax Expense: 625.28 473.33 A) Current Income Tax 695.00 462.01 B) Deferred Tax (Assets)/Liabilities (69.72) 11.32 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 1,875.92 1,204.62

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS:

Your Company was originally registered in the name of "Chavda Infra Private Limited" and received a certificate of incorporation dated October 08, 2012 from the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli under The Companies Act, 1956. Later on, our Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at Extra-ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on May 12, 2023 and the name of our Company was changed to "Chavda Infra Limited". A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company dated May 26, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Corporate Identification Number of your Company is U45204GJ2012PLC072245.

Initial Public Offer (IPO) and Listing at SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE Emerge"):

During the year 2023-24, the Company made an Initial Public Offer (IPO) for 6656000 Equity shares of

Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 65/- having an issue size of Rs. 4326.40 lakh. With your valuable support and confidence in the Company and its management, the IPO was subscribed and the Equity shares of the Company were successfully listed on NSE Emerge on September 25, 2023.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company had, at their meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share for FY 2023-24. The dividend would be paid to the eligible shareholders, whose names would appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners on the Record Date fixed for this purpose, i.e., Friday, September 6, 2024.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year, the Board of your Company has not appropriated / transferred any amount to the reserves. The profit earned during the year has been carried to the balance sheet of the Company as part of the Profit and Loss Account.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The details of the same are as stated in the section on "State of Companys Affairs and Operations" and the Company continues to be in the same line of business as stated in main objects of the existing Memorandum of Association.

CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year under review, the following changes have been taken place in the Paid-up Share Capital of your Company:

At the end of financial year 2023-24, Paid Up Share Capital was Rs. 24,65,60,000 comprised of 2,46,56,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

DEVIATION OR VARIATION FROM PROCEEDS OR UTILISATION OF FUNDS RAISED FROM PUBIC ISSUE:

In the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company got listed on NSE Emerge, and till date of Boards Report Company has utilized funds in the objects as stated in offer document and there were no deviations or variations in utilization of funds raised from the public.

TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under 2023-24, the Company was not required to transfer the equity shares/unclaimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPs):

Board of Directors and KMPs:

The Board of Directors of the Company consists of: a) Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda, Chairman and Managing Director b) Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda, Whole-time Director c) Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda, Executive Director d) Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki, Non-Executive & Independent Director e) Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah, Non-Executive & Independent Director f) Mr. Parth Vithhalbhai Gurjar, Chief Executive Officer g) Mr. Gopal Balvantbhai Rami, Chief Financial Officer h) Ms. Himani Mayur Upadhyay, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Appointment/ Cessation of Directors/KMPs:

During the year 2023-24, following changes took place in the board composition as under:

Name of Director / KMP Date Event of Nature of Event Reasons for changes Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda May 27, 2023 Change in Designation His Designation was changed to Chairman and Managing Director of the company from Executive Director of the Company Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda May 27, 2023 Change in Designation His Designation was changed to Whole Time Director of the Company from Executive Director of the Company Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah May 27, 2023 Appointment He has been appointed as an Independent Director of the company Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki June 01, 2023 Appointment She has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company Mr. Parth Vithhalbhai Gurjar April 23, 2023 Appointment Appointed as Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gopal Balvantbhai Rami April 23, 2023 Appointment Appointed as Chief Financial Officer Ms. Himani Mayur Upadhyay April 23, 2023 Appointment Appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Retired by Rotation:

Pursuant the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda, Chairman & Managing Director (DIN: 06387556) and retire by rotation at the ensuing and being eligible, offers themselves for re-appointment. The Board recommends the re-appointment, as aforesaid.

Declaration by the independent directors:

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under Sub- section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance of Rule 6(1) and (3) of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year and they have complied with the code of conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclosure by directors:

The Directors on the Board have submitted requisite disclosure under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, declaration of non-disqualification under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. Further, a certificate of non-disqualification Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 issued by M/s B.S. Vyas & Associates Practising Company Secretary, Ahmedabad is annexed along with the Form MR-3 at "Annexure C".

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the financial year 2023-24, twenty-six Board meetings were held. The intervening gap between two meetings was not more than 120 days. The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings during the year are, as under:

Name of Directors Designation No. of Board (eligible to attend during tenure) meeting No. of Board meeting the attended Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda Chairman and Director Managing26 26 Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda Whole-time Director 26 26 Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda Executive Director 26 26 Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki Independent Director 18 18 Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah Independent Director 20 20

The Company, being listed under SME segment, the provisions relating to Corporate Governance and number of memberships in committees are not applicable.

None of the Directors of the Company are related to each other as per section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013, except as under: a) Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda, Chairman and Managing Director: He is father of Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda who is Whole Time Director in the company. He is spouse of Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda who is Executive Director of the Company. b) Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda, Whole Time Director: He is son of Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda & Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda who is Chairman and Managing Director and Executive Director respectively of the Company. c) Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda, Executive Director: She is spouse of Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda who is Chairman and Managing Director of the company and mother of Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda who is Whole Time Director of the company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The following Statutory Committees have been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted the Audit Committee vide resolution passed in the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 29, 2023 as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The Audit Committee comprises following members.

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah Independent Director Chairperson 2. Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Johil Maheshbhai Chavda Whole-time Director Member

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders in any matter relating to financial statements. The scope and function of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee is, as under:

The scope of audit committee shall include, but shall not be restricted to, the following:

1. The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the Statutory auditor, their remuneration and fixation of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

2. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

3. Examination of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial results before submission to the Board of Directors for approval particularly with respect to;

i. matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

ii. changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

iii. major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

iv. significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

v. compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

vi. disclosure of any related party transactions; vii. modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

4. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

Provided that the Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such conditions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof; Provided further that in case of transaction, other than transactions referred to in section 188 of Companies Act 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transaction, it shall make its recommendations to the Board;

Provided also that in case any transaction involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not ratified by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transaction, such transaction shall be voidable at the option of the Audit Committee;

5. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

7. Consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

8. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

9. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and reviewing with the management, performance of statutory & internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems;

12. reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit and discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

13. discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as postaudit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

14. approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

15. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

16. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience & background, etc. of the candidate; and

17. Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors & other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Review of Information

1. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor.

Powers of Committee

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek information from any employees;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

Meetings:

During the year 2023-24, three meetings of the Committee were held.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) vide board resolution dated May 29, 2023. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Mr. Darshil Hemendrakumar Shah Independent Director Chairman 2. Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda Managing Director Member

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

Terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as under:

1. formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may: a. use the services of an external agencies, if required; b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

4. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board

5. To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

6. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every director‘s performance.

7. recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

8. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time

Meetings:

During the year 2023-24, one meetings of the Committee were held.

Nomination and remuneration Policy:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.chavdainfra.com/image/pdf/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

Salient features of the policy dealing with nomination and remuneration are as under:

Nomination Criteria

1. The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director and Key Managerial Personnel and recommend to the Board his/ her appointment,

2. A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person are sufficient / satisfactory for the concerned position

Remuneration:

1. Responsibilities and Accountability: The roles and responsibilities towards the organization and the position of the Director and Key Managerial Personnel shall be formerly evaluated to fix the remuneration,

2. Flexibility: The Remuneration payable shall be flexible to meet both the needs of individuals and those of the Company while complying with relevant tax and other legislation,

3. Performance: The Committee shall while determining remuneration ensure that the performance of the Director and Key Managerial Personnel and their commitment and efficiency is constructive and beneficial in generating commercial for the Company,

4. Affordability and Sustainability: The remuneration payable is affordable and on a sustainable basis.

5. Transparency: The process of remuneration management shall be transparent, conducted in good faith and in accordance with appropriate levels of confidentiality.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) vide board resolution dated May 29, 2023.

The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of Members Category Designation 1. Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki Independent Director Chairman 2. Mrs. Dharmistha Maheshkumar Chavda Executive Director Member 3. Mr. Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda Managing Director Member

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is, as under:

The scope and function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company.

Meetings:

During the year 2023-24, one meetings of the Committee were held.

DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

There were no outstanding shares lying in the demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account and therefore, disclosure relating to the same is not applicable.

FORMAL EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 134(3)(p) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out the annual evaluation of Individual Directors of the Company; and the Board of Directors has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of performance of the Board and its Committees and Independent Directors. Further, Independent Directors also reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Director and Board as a Whole and performance of the Chairman. The evaluation sheet for evaluation of Board, committees and Directors/Chairman were circulated to the respective meetings of the Board, Nomination and remuneration Committee and Independent Directors Separate Meeting. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 30th March, 2024 to consider the performance evaluation in accordance with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013

The performance of the Board is evaluated based on composition of the Board, its committees, performance of duties and obligations, governance issues etc. The performance of the committees is evaluated based on adequacy of terms of reference of the Committee, fulfilment of key responsibilities, frequency and effectiveness of meetings etc. The performance of individual Directors and Chairman was also carried out in terms of adherence to code of conduct, participation in board meetings, implementing corporate governance practices etc.

The Independent Directors are evaluated based on their participation and contribution, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentiality and independence of behaviour and judgement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached to this Report as "Annexure A".

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is attached as "Annexure B" to this report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

During the FY2023-24, the Company has spent Rs. 20.24 lakh towards CSR activities approved from time to time.

The Report on CSR activities as required under the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 along with the brief outline of the CSR policy is annexed as "Annexure D" and forms an integral part of this Report.

AUDITORS:

Statutory Auditors:

M/s. Talati and Talati LLP are the Statutory Auditors of the Company and were appointed in the Annual General Meeting held on December 12, 2020 to hold office for a period of 5 years till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2025.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report. There were no qualifications, reservations, and adverse remark or Disclaimer given by the Statutory Auditors in their Report.

Reporting of frauds by Auditors:

During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act, committed against the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee or the Board, the details of which would be required to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board had appointed M/s. S M Kikani & Associates as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof, the Company has appointed M/s B.S. Vyas & Associates Practising Company Secretary, Ahmedabad to conduct a Secretarial Audit for the year 2023 - 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as "Annexure C" to this Boards Report. The secretarial audit report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

COST AUDITOR:

M/s. Pankit Shah & Associates, Practicing Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: 003451), have been appointed by the Board to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Companys manufacturing division under the

Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS:

There was no material order passed by Regulators/Courts/Tribunals during the year under review impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act 2013 and rules there under.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company adheres to the best Corporate Governance practices and always works in the best interest of its stakeholders. The Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Further, the Company is listed on NSE Emerge Platform and as such pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Regulations 17 to 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments, if any, made during the Financial Year 2023-24, are disclosed in the notes attached to and forming part of the Financial Statements of the Company, prepared for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Clause (c) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, which states:

a) in the Preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit /loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has in place proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with size and nature of business. The Company has an Audit Committee headed by the Independent Director, inter-alia, to oversee companys financial reporting process, disclosure of financial information, and reviewing the performance of statutory and internal auditors with management.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the Related Party Transactions which were entered into during the Financial Year 2023-24 were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Further, details of material related party transactions as required to be provided in format of AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of this report as "Annexure E".

ANNUAL RETURN:

As per the requirement of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, as amended from time to time, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is available on the website of the Company in the Annual Return section at https://www.chavdainfra.com/Financial.php

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report is included in this Report as mentioned from page 4 to 9

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has in place a policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment", through which the Company addresses complaints of sexual harassment at the all workplaces. The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, there were no incidences/complaint reported under said Act.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND ITS POLICY:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the Meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a whistle blower policy/ Vigil mechanism in compliance with the provision of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and Directors about the unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Company provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The Board has approved the policy for vigil mechanism which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.chavdainfra.com/policy.php

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/ PENDING AGAINST THE COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors thank all the esteemed shareholders, customers, suppliers and business associates for their faith, trust and confidence reposed in the Company and express appreciation to the Workers, Executive Staff and Team Members at all levels.