Chavda Infra Ltd Management Discussions

1. Global Economic Landscape

The global economy in 2024 is experiencing a complex recovery with a modest growth forecast of 2.9%, down from 3.0% in 2023, due to monetary tightening by major central banks. Emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, are driving growth at 4.3%. Inflation is expected to decrease from 7.0% in 2023 to 6.1% in 2024, and further to 4.7% by 2025, aided by improved supply chains and monetary policies. However, geopolitical tensions and geoeconomic fragmentation pose risks, though advancements in sustainability and technology may offer new economic opportunities.

2. National Economic Overview

In FY 2023-24, our nations economy grew robustly by 7.4%, making it one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. With a projected GDP of $6.5 trillion by 2030, growing at 6.0-6.5% annually, the country is set to become the fourth-largest economy. Urbanization and rising incomes are driving demand for premium products, supported by government policies in industrial growth and digital transformation. Risks from global trade tensions and commodity price volatility exist, but strategic investments in renewable energy and infrastructure are expected to sustain long-term growth.

3. Infrastructure and Construction Sector

The governments strategic focus on infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth continues to yield positive results. The Central Banks May 2024 report highlights the significant impact of infrastructure investment on sustaining economic growth. In the fiscal 2025 budget, the government announced an increase in capital expenditure on infrastructure projects to $140 billion, a 12% rise from the previous fiscal year, marking the fourth consecutive year of increased allocations to this sector.

This substantial capex outlay has had a notable multiplier effect on economic growth, stimulating private consumption, investment spending, and job creation. Investments have been concentrated on enhancing national connectivity through roads, railways, airports, and waterways, which have contributed to reducing logistics costs and improving overall competitiveness. The construction sector, which accounts for approximately 8% of GDP, demonstrated robust growth of 10.5% in FY24, driven by government spending on infrastructure and strong demand in the housing market. This growth is further supported by rising capacity utilization in key sectors such as construction equipment, cement, and steel.

Looking forward, the governments continued emphasis on infrastructure development, coupled with increased private sector participation, is expected to support sustained economic growth. This outlook is further bolstered by a resilient banking system, improved corporate balance sheets, and ongoing supply chain diversification efforts.

4. Real Estate and Construction Market Overview

4.1 Global Market Overview

The global real estate and construction market is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 15.46 trillion in 2023 to USD 19.52 trillion by 2027, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6%. This growth is fueled by rising investments in infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. While economic conditions will vary by region, the sector is expected to stabilize post-pandemic with a shift towards strategic investments in quality and sustainable developments. Technological advancements, including smart building technologies and digital project management, are enhancing efficiency and sustainability in the industry. 4

4.2 Indian Market Overview

Indias real estate and construction sector is on a strong growth trajectory with several factors contributing to its resilience and expansion. The Indian construction industry is anticipated to grow by approximately 7% in real terms in 2024, driven by significant government investment in infrastructure projects. The residential real estate sector is also expected to see a substantial influx of new launches, estimated at 280,000-290,000 units in 2024, indicating a strong recovery post-pandemic.

The Indian government has significantly increased capital expenditure, with a budget allocation of INR 11.1 trillion for FY 2024-25, heavily focusing on transportation infrastructure, which is crucial for the construction sectors growth. This includes substantial funding for road and rail projects, stimulating demand for construction services. Additionally, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly investing in the Indian real estate market, with their contributions expected to rise from 10% to 20% by 2025, highlighting the global appeal of the Indian market.

Technological transformation is reshaping the Indian real estate sector, with digital platforms facilitating virtual tours and online transactions, making the market more accessible to buyers. The growing demand for smart homes equipped with advanced technologies is also influencing buyer preferences.

5. Company Overview: Chavda Infra Limited

5.1 Introduction

Chavda Infra Limited has established a strong presence in the real estate and construction sector in Gujarat, particularly in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The company adopts a strategic business model focused on both residential and commercial projects, with a growing emphasis on high-rise buildings. Since its inception in 1990, Chavda Infra has completed over 130 projects across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. The companys portfolio spans various regions in Gujarat, with a significant concentration in Ahmedabad.

5.2 Strengths

Strategic Partnerships: Chavda Infra has grown through strategic partnerships with reputable clients such as Shivalik, A. Shridhar, Nirma University, and others.

Execution Capabilities: The company has capitalized on its core execution capabilities, evident from the successful completion of complex projects like skyscrapers.

Technological Integration: Chavda Infra emphasizes project discipline and monitoring, utilizing advanced technologies like the Edge Protection System and Static Boom Pump.

Quality Management: The companys focus on quality management and timely project completion has enhanced its reputation in the market.

5.3 Operational Performance

Chavda Infra has made significant progress across various operational parameters. The company secured contracts for four skyscraper construction projects, increasing its market share in the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar regions. The company has upscaled its portfolio, focusing on luxury residential projects and high-rise commercial buildings. New projects have been launched in key markets, including GIFT City and various locations in Ahmedabad.

The company achieved an annual revenue of 240 Crore in FY 2024, marking a 49% growth from the previous year, showcasing strong delivery and sales performance.

5.4. Revenue & Profitability

Chavda Infra Limited has demonstrated robust financial growth over the past fiscal year. Key highlights of the financial performance include:

Revenue:

Consolidated revenue increased from 162 crore in FY 2023 to 241.32 crore in FY 2024, marking a significant growth of 49%. This rise reflects the companys successful expansion and increased market share.

Net Profit:

Net profit grew from 12.05 crore in FY 2023 to 18.76 crore in FY 2024, showing an impressive increase of 55.7%.

The companys PAT% improved marginally from 7.44% in FY 2023 to 7.76% in FY 2024, underscoring effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

EBITDA Margin:

The EBITDA margin improved from 16.96% in FY 2023 to 17.73% in FY 2024, indicating enhanced operational performance and better profitability. The companys EBITDA increased from 27.21 crore to 40.87 crore, showcasing a strong ability to convert revenue into profit.

Cash Profit:

Chavda Infras cash profit increased significantly from 17.69 crore in FY 2023 to 29.38 crore in FY 2024, reflecting a growth of 66.1%. The Cash Profit % also improved from 11.02% to 12.16%, indicating stronger cash flow and improved financial health.

5.5. Balance Sheet

The companys balance sheet reflects strong financial health and substantial expansion:

Equity Capital:

Equity capital increased from 18.12 crore in FY 2023 to 61.38 crore in FY 2024, demonstrating solid growth in the companys net worth and financial stability.

Reserves:

Reserves grew significantly from 12 crore in FY 2023 to 68 crore in FY 2024. This substantial increase highlights the companys strong financial position and ability to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Total Assets:

Total assets increased from 154 crore in FY 2023 to 251 crore in FY 2024. This growth indicates significant business expansion and investment in key assets, supporting the companys long-term strategic goals.

Liabilities:

Total Short-Term Liabilities grew from 41.92 crore in FY 2023 to 68.55 crore in FY 2024. The Current Ratio improved from 1.24 to 1.32, reflecting better liquidity and short-term financial strength. The TOL/TNW (times) decreased from 4.07 to 1.71, indicating a reduction in leverage and a stronger financial position.

5.4 Long-Term Outlook

Chavda Infras long-term strategy focuses on building a healthy and diverse order book, with particular interest in high-value and complex projects that showcase its technical expertise and project management skills. The company continues to identify lucrative opportunities in the growing real estate market of Ahmedabad and surrounding regions. It is also strengthening its order book through upcoming projects in GIFT City and other developing areas, providing a steady pipeline of work and positioning the company at the forefront of emerging real estate trends in the region.

6. Construction and Project Execution

6.1 Introduction

Chavda Infra specializes in construction services for residential, commercial, and institutional projects. The companys income streams primarily come from project execution and construction services.

6.2 Strengths

Commitment to Quality: Chavda Infras commitment to quality and timely delivery is demonstrated by its track record of completed projects.

Project Monitoring: The company utilizes advanced engineering techniques and technologies for efficient project monitoring and cost control.

Experience in Complex Projects: Chavda Infra has significant experience in complex and large-scale projects, including skyscrapers and high-rise buildings.

Resource Ownership: The company owns necessary equipment and resources, including cutting-edge formwork systems and safety equipment.

6.3 Operational Performance

Chavda Infra is engaged in several significant ongoing projects, including high-profile developments like Trogon Twin Tower, Mondealone, and The 31st. The company has also been involved in the construction of landmark projects such as Solitaire Sky and Nirma University buildings. As of FY 2024, the current order book stands at 1,044.080 crore, with an unexecuted order book of 663.01 crore, indicating a healthy pipeline and future revenue visibility. The distribution of the order book is as follows: 61% in residential, 28% in commercial, and 11% in institutional projects.

6.4 Long-Term Outlook

The companys strategic approach to building a healthy order book focuses on high-value and complex projects. Chavda Infra is also identifying lucrative opportunities in the growing real estate market of Ahmedabad and surrounding regions, with an emphasis on quality projects and timely execution.

7. Commercial Real Estate

Chavda Infra continues to make strides in the commercial real estate sector, with projects like Trogon and Mondeal One Empire representing significant achievements. The commercial portfolio has contributed 32% of the companys revenue for FY 2024, and the company plans to increase this share by focusing on premium office spaces and retail complexes. With a robust pipeline of commercial projects, Chavda Infra is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for commercial real estate in Gujarat.

8. Residential Real Estate

Chavda Infra has strengthened its presence in the residential real estate market by completing luxury residential projects like La Marque, Manali, The 31st,Shivalik Sharda Harmony. The residential portfolio accounted for 55% of the companys revenue in FY 2024. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its residential offerings, focusing on high-demand segments and introducing innovative designs that cater to modern living preferences.

9. Institutional Projects

Chavda Infra has successfully executed institutional projects for esteemed clients such as Nirma University. The institutional segment contributed 13% of the companys revenue in FY 2024, with notable projects like the Nirma

University Campus and Hiramani Aarogyadham Hospital.

10. Corporate Governance and Risk Management

Chavda Infra Limited is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance and effective risk management. The companys governance framework emphasizes transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, ensuring that all operations align with best practices and regulatory requirements.

Risk Management:

Chavda Infra has established a comprehensive risk management system designed to identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks across various dimensions of its business. Key risks and corresponding mitigation strategies include:

Market Risk:

Real estate cycles and broader economic factors such as GDP growth, inflation, and interest rates can impact demand and pricing. To mitigate this, the company maintains a diverse project portfolio across different market segments. Pricing strategies and project phasing are adjusted based on market conditions, and economic indicators are closely monitored to adapt business strategies proactively.

Regulatory and Compliance Risk:

Strict regulations, including RERA requirements and frequent tax policy changes, can affect project timelines and costs. Chavda Infra addresses this by setting up a dedicated compliance team to ensure adherence to regulations. Financial planning incorporates potential regulatory impacts, and engagement with industry bodies helps the company stay updated on regulatory changes.

Land Acquisition & Environmental Risk:

Complex land acquisition processes and stringent environmental regulations can lead to project delays. The company mitigates these risks by conducting comprehensive due diligence on land titles, exploring joint development agreements, and maintaining open communication with environmental authorities for smoother clearances.

Input Cost Volatility Risk:

Fluctuations in the prices of key construction materials and potential labor shortages can increase project costs. To counter this, Chavda Infra enters into long-term contracts with suppliers to stabilize costs, implements efficient inventory management practices, and invests in skill development programs to ensure a stable workforce.

Execution Risk:

Delays in approvals, labor availability, and material supply can lead to project overruns. The company establishes strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for project management, conducts regular internal checks, and performs extensive due diligence before entering joint development partnerships to ensure smooth execution.

Financial Risk Management :

Chavda Infra has also shown improvement in key financial ratios. The PAT% increased from 7.44% to 7.76%, and the EBITDA % from 16.96% to 17.73%, reflecting better profitability and operational efficiency. The company also reduced its INV+REC./Sales (days) from 223.83 days in FY 2023 to 182.30 days in FY 2024, indicating improved efficiency in managing inventory and receivables.

By integrating these risk management strategies into its corporate governance framework, Chavda Infra Limited aims to safeguard its operations, maintain financial stability, and uphold its reputation as a leading player in the real estate and construction sector.

11. Cautionary Statement

The information presented in this report contains forward-looking statements and projections that reflect Chavda Infra Limiteds current expectations and assumptions. These statements are based on managements beliefs and estimates concerning future events and trends that could affect the companys performance. While the company strives to ensure the accuracy and completeness of this information, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Several factors could cause actual outcomes to vary, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market fluctuations, regulatory developments, and unforeseen operational challenges. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events that may occur after the date of this report.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider these factors when evaluating the companys performance and future prospects.