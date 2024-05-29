To The Members of CHAVDA INFRA LIMITED. Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Chavda Infra Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules,

2006, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and Profit and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matters Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition and accounting for Construction contracts Revenue from construction projects represents significant portion of the revenue from operations of the Company. We performed the following audit procedures: We identified recognition of contract revenue as a key audit matter. 1. Testing the design and implementation of internal controls including control over process for determining estimates used as evaluating whether they are operating effectively. The Company recognizes revenue and profit on the stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for the work performed to the balance sheet date, relative to the estimated costs on the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit or loss therefore are based on estimates in relation to the estimated total costs of each contract. Contract revenue and total cost to complete the contract is inherently subjective, complex and requires significant management judgment. The same may get subsequently changed due to change in prevailing circumstances, contract variations and changes to key assumptions and could result in significant variance in the revenue and profit or loss from a contract for the reporting period. 2. Testing related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the revenue accounting standard. At each reporting date, revenue is accrued for costs incurred against work performed in accordance with the contract for which invoice may not have been raised. Identification that such accrual will result into work that would be billable and recoverable when the work has not been acknowledged by the customer involves significant amount of judgement. 3. Testing different sample of contracts for identification of performance obligations. Refer note 1 (g) to the standalone financial statements on accounting policy for revenue recognition. 4. Reviewed the Companys process of collecting information supporting the basis for accrual of costs against work performed upto the cut off dates. Reviewed the design and operating effectiveness of managements key controls in collecting such data with respect of costs. 5. Tested the cut-offs for revenue recognized against such un- invoiced amounts and reviewed the process of such recognition. 6. Review for change of scope and impact of the same on estimated costs to complete the contracts. Perform analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type of contracts.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules 2017, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv)(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; an

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. (vi) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

h. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. i. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Talati & Talati LLP. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No:110758W/W100377) Place of Signature: Ahmedabad (CA. Jatin Keshariya) Date: 29/05/2024 Partner Membership No. 136334 UDIN: 24136334BKABJD3313

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not held any intangible asset. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company follows cost model, therefore, the provision of clause (i) (d) of this report are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of Inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company for working capital limits with such banks and financial institutions were not in agreement with the books of account of the Company for quarters during the year ended March 31, 2024. Refer Note 7.2 of the financial statements. The noted differences between the amount as per books of account for respective quarters and amount as reported in the quarterly statements submitted to the bank were subsequently rectified after year ended March 31, 2024 and submitted to the respective banks.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence clause, (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to guarantees provided and investments made by the company. The company has not granted loans nor provided any security during the year to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, compliance under sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of granting of loans and providing securities is not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit and deemed deposit and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth-tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Wealth-tax, Service tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Goods and Services Tax, were outstanding, as at 31st March,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. (b) According to the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence para 3 clause (viii) of CARO is not applicable. (ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has raised money by way of initial public offer during the year and in our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, money raised by the company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) According to the records of the company, the company has neither raised any monies by way of preferential allotment and private placement. Hence, clause (x)(b) is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and representation obtained from management we report that, no case of fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported for the year under audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, in our opinion, the requirements of clause (xii) hence in our opinion requirement of sub clause (c) does not apply to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, the relevant details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) (xvi) (a)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xvi) (b) (c) & (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred a cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note-31 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) This being the standalone financial statements of the Company, hence the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chavda Infra Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.