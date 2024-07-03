iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PSP Projects Ltd Share Price

666.65
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open680.8
  • Day's High682.3
  • 52 Wk High803.8
  • Prev. Close679.5
  • Day's Low660.15
  • 52 Wk Low 565.4
  • Turnover (lac)799.78
  • P/E28.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value303.73
  • EPS23.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,642.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PSP Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

680.8

Prev. Close

679.5

Turnover(Lac.)

799.78

Day's High

682.3

Day's Low

660.15

52 Week's High

803.8

52 Week's Low

565.4

Book Value

303.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,642.72

P/E

28.93

EPS

23.51

Divi. Yield

0

PSP Projects Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2023

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

PSP Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PSP Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.13%

Non-Promoter- 19.56%

Institutions: 19.56%

Non-Institutions: 20.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PSP Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36

36

36

36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

878.63

763.83

648.72

501.99

Net Worth

914.63

799.83

684.72

537.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,240.86

1,499.25

729.83

400.75

yoy growth (%)

-17.23

105.42

82.11

-12.49

Raw materials

-395.76

-535.05

-270.47

-127.03

As % of sales

31.89

35.68

37.06

31.69

Employee costs

-50.89

-59.44

-28.61

-20.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

111.4

174.42

99.88

64.24

Depreciation

-25.63

-26.69

-11.17

-7.55

Tax paid

-27.87

-45.16

-35.51

-22.63

Working capital

55.45

127.84

94.24

14.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.23

105.42

82.11

-12.49

Op profit growth

-29.4

88.35

53.76

67.91

EBIT growth

-33.3

74.11

51.28

68.98

Net profit growth

-37.49

100.82

54.68

65.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,505.79

1,937.81

1,748.06

1,240.86

1,499.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,505.79

1,937.81

1,748.06

1,240.86

1,499.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.22

25

21.72

16.66

24.17

View Annually Results

PSP Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PSP Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Prahlad S Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Pooja Patel

Executive Director

Sagar Prahladbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasishtha Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Achala Monal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PSP Projects Ltd

Summary

PSP Projects Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 26, 2008 in the name of PSP Projects Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 30th June 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to PSP Projects Limited on July 10, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies. PSP Projects Limited is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India. It provides services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post construction activities to private and public sector enterprises.In 2009, PSP Projects acquired the business of BPC Projects. In 2015, the company entered into a partnership deed with Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd.In 2016, the company incorporated PSP Projects Inc. in which the company has 100% stake and the company has also acquired 74% stake in PSP Projects & Proactive Constructions Pvt Ltd.In May 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,080,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 21.1.68 Crores consisting a Fresh Issue of 7,200,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 151.2 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 1,584,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 60.48 Crore.On 3 October 2017, PSP Projects informed the stock exchanges that the company has received work orders worth Rs 505.46 crore during
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PSP Projects Ltd share price today?

The PSP Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹666.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of PSP Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PSP Projects Ltd is ₹2642.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PSP Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PSP Projects Ltd is 28.93 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PSP Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PSP Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PSP Projects Ltd is ₹565.4 and ₹803.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PSP Projects Ltd?

PSP Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.86%, 3 Years at 11.12%, 1 Year at -10.78%, 6 Month at -0.16%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at 5.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PSP Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PSP Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.14 %
Institutions - 19.56 %
Public - 20.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PSP Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.