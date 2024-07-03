Summary

PSP Projects Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 26, 2008 in the name of PSP Projects Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 30th June 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to PSP Projects Limited on July 10, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies. PSP Projects Limited is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India. It provides services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post construction activities to private and public sector enterprises.In 2009, PSP Projects acquired the business of BPC Projects. In 2015, the company entered into a partnership deed with Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd.In 2016, the company incorporated PSP Projects Inc. in which the company has 100% stake and the company has also acquired 74% stake in PSP Projects & Proactive Constructions Pvt Ltd.In May 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,080,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 21.1.68 Crores consisting a Fresh Issue of 7,200,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 151.2 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 1,584,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 60.48 Crore.On 3 October 2017, PSP Projects informed the stock exchanges that the company has received work orders worth Rs 505.46 crore during

