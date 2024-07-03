SectorConstruction
Open₹680.8
Prev. Close₹679.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹799.78
Day's High₹682.3
Day's Low₹660.15
52 Week's High₹803.8
52 Week's Low₹565.4
Book Value₹303.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,642.72
P/E28.93
EPS23.51
Divi. Yield0
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
878.63
763.83
648.72
501.99
Net Worth
914.63
799.83
684.72
537.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,240.86
1,499.25
729.83
400.75
yoy growth (%)
-17.23
105.42
82.11
-12.49
Raw materials
-395.76
-535.05
-270.47
-127.03
As % of sales
31.89
35.68
37.06
31.69
Employee costs
-50.89
-59.44
-28.61
-20.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
111.4
174.42
99.88
64.24
Depreciation
-25.63
-26.69
-11.17
-7.55
Tax paid
-27.87
-45.16
-35.51
-22.63
Working capital
55.45
127.84
94.24
14.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.23
105.42
82.11
-12.49
Op profit growth
-29.4
88.35
53.76
67.91
EBIT growth
-33.3
74.11
51.28
68.98
Net profit growth
-37.49
100.82
54.68
65.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,505.79
1,937.81
1,748.06
1,240.86
1,499.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,505.79
1,937.81
1,748.06
1,240.86
1,499.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.22
25
21.72
16.66
24.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Prahlad S Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Pooja Patel
Executive Director
Sagar Prahladbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasishtha Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Achala Monal Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
PSP Projects Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 26, 2008 in the name of PSP Projects Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 30th June 2015 and the name of the Company was changed to PSP Projects Limited on July 10, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies. PSP Projects Limited is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India. It provides services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning and design to construction and post construction activities to private and public sector enterprises.In 2009, PSP Projects acquired the business of BPC Projects. In 2015, the company entered into a partnership deed with Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd.In 2016, the company incorporated PSP Projects Inc. in which the company has 100% stake and the company has also acquired 74% stake in PSP Projects & Proactive Constructions Pvt Ltd.In May 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,080,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 21.1.68 Crores consisting a Fresh Issue of 7,200,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 151.2 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 1,584,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 60.48 Crore.On 3 October 2017, PSP Projects informed the stock exchanges that the company has received work orders worth Rs 505.46 crore during
The PSP Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹666.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PSP Projects Ltd is ₹2642.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PSP Projects Ltd is 28.93 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PSP Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PSP Projects Ltd is ₹565.4 and ₹803.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PSP Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.86%, 3 Years at 11.12%, 1 Year at -10.78%, 6 Month at -0.16%, 3 Month at 5.56% and 1 Month at 5.73%.
