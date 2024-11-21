iifl-logo-icon 1
PSP Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

685.2
(2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,240.86

1,499.25

729.83

400.75

yoy growth (%)

-17.23

105.42

82.11

-12.49

Raw materials

-395.76

-535.05

-270.47

-127.03

As % of sales

31.89

35.68

37.06

31.69

Employee costs

-50.89

-59.44

-28.61

-20.83

As % of sales

4.1

3.96

3.92

5.19

Other costs

-659.38

-713.78

-329.34

-186.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.13

47.6

45.12

46.64

Operating profit

134.81

190.97

101.39

65.93

OPM

10.86

12.73

13.89

16.45

Depreciation

-25.63

-26.69

-11.17

-7.55

Interest expense

-14.69

-14.63

-8.7

-7.53

Other income

16.92

24.77

18.36

13.39

Profit before tax

111.4

174.42

99.88

64.24

Taxes

-27.87

-45.16

-35.51

-22.63

Tax rate

-25.02

-25.89

-35.55

-35.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

83.53

129.26

64.36

41.6

Exceptional items

-2.74

0

0

0

Net profit

80.79

129.26

64.36

41.6

yoy growth (%)

-37.49

100.82

54.68

65.57

NPM

6.51

8.62

8.81

10.38

PSP Projects : related Articles

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.

Read More

