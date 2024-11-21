Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,240.86
1,499.25
729.83
400.75
yoy growth (%)
-17.23
105.42
82.11
-12.49
Raw materials
-395.76
-535.05
-270.47
-127.03
As % of sales
31.89
35.68
37.06
31.69
Employee costs
-50.89
-59.44
-28.61
-20.83
As % of sales
4.1
3.96
3.92
5.19
Other costs
-659.38
-713.78
-329.34
-186.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.13
47.6
45.12
46.64
Operating profit
134.81
190.97
101.39
65.93
OPM
10.86
12.73
13.89
16.45
Depreciation
-25.63
-26.69
-11.17
-7.55
Interest expense
-14.69
-14.63
-8.7
-7.53
Other income
16.92
24.77
18.36
13.39
Profit before tax
111.4
174.42
99.88
64.24
Taxes
-27.87
-45.16
-35.51
-22.63
Tax rate
-25.02
-25.89
-35.55
-35.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
83.53
129.26
64.36
41.6
Exceptional items
-2.74
0
0
0
Net profit
80.79
129.26
64.36
41.6
yoy growth (%)
-37.49
100.82
54.68
65.57
NPM
6.51
8.62
8.81
10.38
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
