PSP Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
111.4
174.42
99.88
64.24
Depreciation
-25.63
-26.69
-11.17
-7.55
Tax paid
-27.87
-45.16
-35.51
-22.63
Working capital
55.45
127.84
94.24
14.2
Other operating items
Operating
113.34
230.4
147.43
48.25
Capital expenditure
29.69
80.22
37.29
5.52
Free cash flow
143.03
310.62
184.72
53.77
Equity raised
842.3
558.5
305.76
134.37
Investing
-3.64
-15.12
-2.13
3.61
Financing
6.11
53.22
-46.11
22.49
Dividends paid
0
0
18
9
Net in cash
987.81
907.23
460.24
223.24
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.