iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

PSP Projects Wins Arbitration Case Against BNCMC, Awarded ₹61.44 Crore

13 Jan 2026 , 10:53 AM

PSP Projects Ltd on Monday, January 12, said it has received a favourable arbitration award in the dispute involving Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation.

The company said the Arbitral Tribunal pronounced the award on January 11, 2026, bringing the arbitration proceedings between the two parties to a formal conclusion. As per the arbitral award, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has been directed to pay ₹61.44 crore as the principal amount to PSP Projects.

In addition to the principal sum, the municipal corporation has also been directed to pay interest accrued up to the date of the award, with the total amount payable required to be settled within 60 days.

PSP Projects stated that if the payment is not made within the stipulated 60 day period, the municipal corporation will be liable to pay interest at the rate of 11 percent per annum on the awarded amount along with accrued interest, calculated from the date of the award until the actual date of payment.

The company clarified that the arbitration award is not a settlement between the parties but represents a final and binding arbitral decision delivered by the tribunal. The arbitration proceedings stem from disputes arising out of earlier contractual engagements, for which PSP Projects had initiated legal recourse under the arbitration mechanism.

PSP Projects is engaged in executing industrial, institutional, residential, and high end construction projects across India. The company is also known for executing landmark developments, including the Surat Diamond Bourse, one of the largest commercial office complexes in the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Arbitral Tribunal
  • Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Puravankara Gets ₹311.18 Crore Order for Sattva AANGANE Residential Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:48 PM
Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:24 PM
Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Tata Steel secures interim relief extension on 2 demand matters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|01:22 PM
Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:38 PM
Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Krystal secures ₹275-Crore contract from VVCMC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Jan 2026|12:08 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.