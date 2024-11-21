iifl-logo-icon 1
PSP Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

646.7
(-1.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:09:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36

36

36

36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

878.63

763.83

648.72

501.99

Net Worth

914.63

799.83

684.72

537.99

Minority Interest

Debt

455.09

144.98

99.66

80.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,369.72

944.81

784.38

618.95

Fixed Assets

324.71

257.33

207.37

157.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.31

12.16

9.38

9.19

Networking Capital

800.86

432.5

371.73

222.4

Inventories

316.03

151.64

80.65

89.21

Inventory Days

26.24

Sundry Debtors

335.1

434.21

311.78

222.04

Debtor Days

65.31

Other Current Assets

802.45

658.07

461.53

282.58

Sundry Creditors

-423.27

-384.68

-259.03

-259.07

Creditor Days

76.2

Other Current Liabilities

-229.45

-426.74

-223.2

-112.36

Cash

225.13

242.09

195.18

228.76

Total Assets

1,369.73

944.8

784.38

618.96

PSP Projects : related Articles

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

Adani Infra to acquire additional 26% stake in PSP Projects

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

