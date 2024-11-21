PSP Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
878.63
763.83
648.72
501.99
Net Worth
914.63
799.83
684.72
537.99
Minority Interest
Debt
455.09
144.98
99.66
80.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,369.72
944.81
784.38
618.95
Fixed Assets
324.71
257.33
207.37
157.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.31
12.16
9.38
9.19
Networking Capital
800.86
432.5
371.73
222.4
Inventories
316.03
151.64
80.65
89.21
Inventory Days
26.24
Sundry Debtors
335.1
434.21
311.78
222.04
Debtor Days
65.31
Other Current Assets
802.45
658.07
461.53
282.58
Sundry Creditors
-423.27
-384.68
-259.03
-259.07
Creditor Days
76.2
Other Current Liabilities
-229.45
-426.74
-223.2
-112.36
Cash
225.13
242.09
195.18
228.76
Total Assets
1,369.73
944.8
784.38
618.96
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.