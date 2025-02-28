iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PSP Projects Wins Major Ahmedabad Contracts Worth ₹1,764 Crore

28 Feb 2025 , 03:53 PM

PSP Projects secured infrastructure and construction work orders worth ₹1,764.12 crore in Ahmedabad. The projects abar institutional and residential categories, further bolstering the company’s portfolio in region.

The company’s total order inflow for FY25 has now reached ₹3,478.58 crore, according to its stock exchange filing. The ₹647.22 crore City Side Development project at Ahmedabad Airport was awarded by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd with completion in 18 months.

Vitthal Mandir awarded 411.72 crore Adani Medicity & Research Center construction project for a scheduled completion of 24 months. Adani Realty has won a ₹139.93 crore contract to construct a residential project at Shantigram, Ahmedabad, in 22 months.

Shantigram, Ahmedabad, Adani Enterprises Ltd, ₹147.47 crore, 18 months. Airside & Landside development project valued at ₹223.47 crore awarded by Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd, executing in 12 months.

The training centre of Shantigram, Ahmedabad is worth ₹61.07 crore and was given by Adani Enterprises Ltd and completion ROI 18 months. Sevadaan Arogya Foundation bagged the Vishram Gruh development at the Asarva Civil Hospital Campus worth ₹51 crore (ex-GST) with a deadline of 20 months.

The firm had received other smaller work orders and amendments to existing work orders (together totaling ₹82.24 crore). PSP Projects won a street development project in Ahmedabad by being L1 (lowest bidder) with a bid value of ₹120.53 crore (excluding GST). These projects enhance the infrastructure portfolio of PSP Projects and expand its execution pipeline for the next fiscal year.

Related Tags

  • PSP
  • PSP Projects
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sanofi India’s Q4 Revenue Up 9.7%

Sanofi India’s Q4 Revenue Up 9.7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|04:03 PM
PSP Projects Wins Major Ahmedabad Contracts Worth ₹1,764 Crore

PSP Projects Wins Major Ahmedabad Contracts Worth ₹1,764 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|03:53 PM
Solar Industries Wins ₹2,150 Crore Defence Order

Solar Industries Wins ₹2,150 Crore Defence Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|03:43 PM
South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:22 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.