PSP Projects Wins Major Ahmedabad Contracts Worth ₹1,764 Crore

PSP Projects secured infrastructure and construction work orders worth ₹1,764.12 crore in Ahmedabad. The projects abar institutional and residential categories, further bolstering the company’s portfolio in region.

The company’s total order inflow for FY25 has now reached ₹3,478.58 crore, according to its stock exchange filing. The ₹647.22 crore City Side Development project at Ahmedabad Airport was awarded by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd with completion in 18 months.

Vitthal Mandir awarded 411.72 crore Adani Medicity & Research Center construction project for a scheduled completion of 24 months. Adani Realty has won a ₹139.93 crore contract to construct a residential project at Shantigram, Ahmedabad, in 22 months.

Shantigram, Ahmedabad, Adani Enterprises Ltd, ₹147.47 crore, 18 months. Airside & Landside development project valued at ₹223.47 crore awarded by Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd, executing in 12 months.

The training centre of Shantigram, Ahmedabad is worth ₹61.07 crore and was given by Adani Enterprises Ltd and completion ROI 18 months. Sevadaan Arogya Foundation bagged the Vishram Gruh development at the Asarva Civil Hospital Campus worth ₹51 crore (ex-GST) with a deadline of 20 months.

The firm had received other smaller work orders and amendments to existing work orders (together totaling ₹82.24 crore). PSP Projects won a street development project in Ahmedabad by being L1 (lowest bidder) with a bid value of ₹120.53 crore (excluding GST). These projects enhance the infrastructure portfolio of PSP Projects and expand its execution pipeline for the next fiscal year.