|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.23
99.46
64.52
-4.01
Op profit growth
-29.22
82.24
56.66
91.51
EBIT growth
-33.04
68.35
55.01
89.39
Net profit growth
-36.54
96.07
59.02
80.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.87
12.71
13.91
14.61
EBIT margin
10.15
12.54
14.86
15.77
Net profit margin
6.57
8.56
8.71
9.01
RoCE
21.82
43.37
43.56
49.63
RoNW
4.11
8.5
8.06
12.22
RoA
3.53
7.4
6.38
7.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.16
35.61
18.33
14.45
Dividend per share
4
5
5
2.5
Cash EPS
15.52
28.27
15.01
11.54
Book value per share
148.86
126.16
83.72
36.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
20
9.03
24.52
P/CEPS
29.84
11.37
29.94
P/B
3.11
2.54
5.36
EV/EBIDTA
10.04
4.84
11.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
27.47
21.84
Tax payout
-24.86
-26.02
-35.57
-35.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.9
43.65
44.12
31.36
Inventory days
27.36
15.9
9.08
5.35
Creditor days
-78.77
-48.29
-57.13
-73.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.39
-12.49
-12.01
-8.91
Net debt / equity
-0.27
-0.25
-0.65
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-1.07
-0.61
-1.88
-0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.89
-35.68
-38.52
-36.75
Employee costs
-4.1
-3.96
-3.8
-28.55
Other costs
-53.12
-47.62
-43.75
-20.06
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
