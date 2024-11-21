Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
60.13%
60.13%
60.13%
60.13%
66.21%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.72%
19.56%
17.51%
15.79%
6.88%
Non-Institutions
24.13%
20.3%
22.34%
24.06%
26.89%
Total Non-Promoter
39.86%
39.86%
39.86%
39.86%
33.78%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Adani Infrastructure will buy the shares from Prahladbhai S Patel, PSP Projects' CEO and largest shareholder.Read More
