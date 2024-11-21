|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting-Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time (SEBI LODR Regulations) by PSP Projects Limited (Company).
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|PSP Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|PSP Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The Board of directors at their meeting held on August 02, 2024 have approved the Re-appointment of the Secretarial and cost auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|PSP Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Not recommended final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|PSP Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 and fund raising. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
