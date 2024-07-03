Summary

RBM Infracon Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RBM Infracon Private Limited dated April 01, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on September 23, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to RBM Infracon Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited dated October 10, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 2325000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.37 Crores through Fresh Issue in December, 2022.Company is a Specialist Contractor for Construction, Maintenance and Turnaround services to Oil & Gas Refineries, Petrochemicals,Fertilizers, Gas Cracker Plants Coal/Gas/WHR based Power Plants, Chemicals, Cement, Fertilizers, Sugar Plants, Paper Plants, Irrigation and other allied sectors. The Promoter Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani laid down the foundation of the Company to establish in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work. The Company has been providing these services for the last 25 years to renowned companies like Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited(Formerly Known as Essar Oil Limited), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Chemie-Tech-DORC-Nigeria, Chemie-Tech-Malta, GPPL- Malta, YARA Fertilizers, TATA Projects, L&T and many more. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of

