SectorConstruction
Open₹701
Prev. Close₹709.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.7
Day's High₹711
Day's Low₹676.9
52 Week's High₹1,049
52 Week's Low₹421.05
Book Value₹105.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)683.87
P/E38.03
EPS18.65
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.57
8.44
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
1.66
0
0
0
Reserves
86.99
8.8
6.13
4.07
Net Worth
97.22
17.24
6.69
4.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani
Non Executive Director
Seema Mani
Whole-time Director
Aditya Jay Bajrang Mani
Executive Director
Payal Mani
Independent Director
Anandeshwar Dubey
Independent Director
Chandrachurd Mani Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Paras Mehta.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RBM Infracon Ltd
Summary
RBM Infracon Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RBM Infracon Private Limited dated April 01, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on September 23, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to RBM Infracon Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited dated October 10, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 2325000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.37 Crores through Fresh Issue in December, 2022.Company is a Specialist Contractor for Construction, Maintenance and Turnaround services to Oil & Gas Refineries, Petrochemicals,Fertilizers, Gas Cracker Plants Coal/Gas/WHR based Power Plants, Chemicals, Cement, Fertilizers, Sugar Plants, Paper Plants, Irrigation and other allied sectors. The Promoter Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani laid down the foundation of the Company to establish in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work. The Company has been providing these services for the last 25 years to renowned companies like Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited(Formerly Known as Essar Oil Limited), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Chemie-Tech-DORC-Nigeria, Chemie-Tech-Malta, GPPL- Malta, YARA Fertilizers, TATA Projects, L&T and many more. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of
Read More
The RBM Infracon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹676.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBM Infracon Ltd is ₹683.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RBM Infracon Ltd is 38.03 and 6.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBM Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBM Infracon Ltd is ₹421.05 and ₹1049 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RBM Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 38.26%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at -27.69% and 1 Month at -17.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.