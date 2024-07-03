iifl-logo-icon 1
RBM Infracon Ltd Share Price

676.9
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:47 PM

  • Open701
  • Day's High711
  • 52 Wk High1,049
  • Prev. Close709.25
  • Day's Low676.9
  • 52 Wk Low 421.05
  • Turnover (lac)90.7
  • P/E38.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value105.9
  • EPS18.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)683.87
  • Div. Yield0
RBM Infracon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

701

Prev. Close

709.25

Turnover(Lac.)

90.7

Day's High

711

Day's Low

676.9

52 Week's High

1,049

52 Week's Low

421.05

Book Value

105.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

683.87

P/E

38.03

EPS

18.65

Divi. Yield

0

RBM Infracon Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

RBM Infracon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RBM Infracon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 39.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RBM Infracon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.57

8.44

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

1.66

0

0

0

Reserves

86.99

8.8

6.13

4.07

Net Worth

97.22

17.24

6.69

4.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

RBM Infracon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RBM Infracon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani

Non Executive Director

Seema Mani

Whole-time Director

Aditya Jay Bajrang Mani

Executive Director

Payal Mani

Independent Director

Anandeshwar Dubey

Independent Director

Chandrachurd Mani Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Paras Mehta.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RBM Infracon Ltd

Summary

Summary

RBM Infracon Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RBM Infracon Private Limited dated April 01, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on September 23, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to RBM Infracon Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited dated October 10, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 2325000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.37 Crores through Fresh Issue in December, 2022.Company is a Specialist Contractor for Construction, Maintenance and Turnaround services to Oil & Gas Refineries, Petrochemicals,Fertilizers, Gas Cracker Plants Coal/Gas/WHR based Power Plants, Chemicals, Cement, Fertilizers, Sugar Plants, Paper Plants, Irrigation and other allied sectors. The Promoter Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani laid down the foundation of the Company to establish in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work. The Company has been providing these services for the last 25 years to renowned companies like Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited(Formerly Known as Essar Oil Limited), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Chemie-Tech-DORC-Nigeria, Chemie-Tech-Malta, GPPL- Malta, YARA Fertilizers, TATA Projects, L&T and many more. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of
Company FAQs

What is the RBM Infracon Ltd share price today?

The RBM Infracon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹676.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of RBM Infracon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBM Infracon Ltd is ₹683.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RBM Infracon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RBM Infracon Ltd is 38.03 and 6.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RBM Infracon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBM Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBM Infracon Ltd is ₹421.05 and ₹1049 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RBM Infracon Ltd?

RBM Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 38.26%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at -27.69% and 1 Month at -17.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RBM Infracon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RBM Infracon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.53 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 39.45 %

