RBM Infracon Ltd Summary

RBM Infracon Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RBM Infracon Private Limited dated April 01, 2013, with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on September 23, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to RBM Infracon Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited dated October 10, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer by issuing 2325000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each and by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.37 Crores through Fresh Issue in December, 2022.Company is a Specialist Contractor for Construction, Maintenance and Turnaround services to Oil & Gas Refineries, Petrochemicals,Fertilizers, Gas Cracker Plants Coal/Gas/WHR based Power Plants, Chemicals, Cement, Fertilizers, Sugar Plants, Paper Plants, Irrigation and other allied sectors. The Promoter Mr. Jaybajrang Ramaishish Mani laid down the foundation of the Company to establish in Civil Construction, Mechanical Job Work. The Company has been providing these services for the last 25 years to renowned companies like Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited(Formerly Known as Essar Oil Limited), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Chemie-Tech-DORC-Nigeria, Chemie-Tech-Malta, GPPL- Malta, YARA Fertilizers, TATA Projects, L&T and many more. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of engineering, execution, testing, commissioning operation and maintenance, particularly in the field of mechanical and rotary equipment for Oil & Gas Refineries, Gas Cracker Plants, Coal/Gas/WHR based Power Plants, Petrochemical, Chemicals, Cement, Fertilizers. The Company is Class -I certified Boiler Repairer / Erector and System /Feed Line fabricator / Erector service provider under Indian Boiler Regulations- 1950.The Company major services includes Fabrication & Erection of Structural Work on Procurement & Construction Basis; Tankage Fabrication & Erection Work; Fabrication and Erection of Piping of such as CS/ SS/ Alloy steel including above ground and underground; ARC Maintenance of Refineries, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers Plant etc.; Turnaround (Shutdown) of Power, Refineries and Petrochemicals etc, Blasting & Painting for various industries, Insulation and Refractory Work, Electrical and Instrumentation, Wagon Tipplers, Conveying System (Raw Material Handling etc.), Torquing & Bolting, Scaffolding Work and NDT Services (Radiology).The Company provides services in different plant like crude ( CDU-VDU) , DHDS, FCCU, NHT-CCR, HMUI & II , VGO -DHDT-ISOM , CPP (Boiler , Piping HT job with IBR coordination), DCU ( Coker) Utility, Off site, RTF (Pit area) dispatch, Rail and Jetty with around 650 Manpower and also involve in ARC maintenance job in RIL-Jamnagar and YARA-Babrala. It has executed around 14 Turnaround Shutdowns Job including Mega/Mini Shutdowns in Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited (Formerly Known as Essar Oil Limited) and Yara Fertilisers India Limited & HMEL-Bathinda.