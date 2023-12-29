Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2023. Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/12/2023) Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2024) Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024) Rbm Infracon Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 24, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)