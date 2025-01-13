RBM Infracon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.57
8.44
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
1.66
0
0
0
Reserves
86.99
8.8
6.13
4.07
Net Worth
97.22
17.24
6.69
4.63
Minority Interest
Debt
2.19
8.11
8.5
8.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
99.41
25.35
15.19
12.76
Fixed Assets
5.34
4.04
2.71
2.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.32
0.65
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.05
0.07
0.05
Networking Capital
84.99
20.42
12.22
9.96
Inventories
31.66
5.84
0.6
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.94
18.63
15.41
15.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
148.54
11.95
6.07
4.88
Sundry Creditors
-12.09
-7.48
-5.24
-4.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-103.06
-8.52
-4.62
-5.88
Cash
7.7
0.19
0.19
0.55
Total Assets
99.41
25.35
15.19
12.76
