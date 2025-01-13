iifl-logo-icon 1
RBM Infracon Ltd Balance Sheet

673.8
(4.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:24:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.57

8.44

0.56

0.56

Preference Capital

1.66

0

0

0

Reserves

86.99

8.8

6.13

4.07

Net Worth

97.22

17.24

6.69

4.63

Minority Interest

Debt

2.19

8.11

8.5

8.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

99.41

25.35

15.19

12.76

Fixed Assets

5.34

4.04

2.71

2.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.32

0.65

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.05

0.07

0.05

Networking Capital

84.99

20.42

12.22

9.96

Inventories

31.66

5.84

0.6

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

19.94

18.63

15.41

15.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

148.54

11.95

6.07

4.88

Sundry Creditors

-12.09

-7.48

-5.24

-4.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-103.06

-8.52

-4.62

-5.88

Cash

7.7

0.19

0.19

0.55

Total Assets

99.41

25.35

15.19

12.76

