iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RBM Infracon Ltd Board Meeting

664.8
(-0.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

RBM Infracon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 18, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on July 10, 2024.
Board Meeting1 Jun 20241 Jun 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:25/01/2024)

RBM Infracon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RBM Infracon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.