|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 18, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on July 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Rbm Infracon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:25/01/2024)
