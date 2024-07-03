iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manjeera Constructions Ltd Share Price

62.2
(4.19%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.8
  • Day's High62.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close59.7
  • Day's Low53.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Manjeera Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

53.8

Prev. Close

59.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

62.2

Day's Low

53.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

70.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Manjeera Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Nov, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Manjeera Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Manjeera Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.09%

Non-Promoter- 25.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Manjeera Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.73

12.72

12.72

12.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.81

83.89

83.46

82.91

Net Worth

91.54

96.61

96.18

95.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.32

96.9

54.02

34.49

yoy growth (%)

-67.67

79.39

56.58

20.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.65

-2.91

-1.96

-1.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.24

1.2

9.11

5.32

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.46

-0.44

-0.4

Tax paid

1.6

-1.07

-1.6

-3.73

Working capital

10.57

-41.56

23.21

18.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.67

79.39

56.58

20.19

Op profit growth

-72.12

78.2

225.44

-151.46

EBIT growth

-40.32

-24.09

37.75

44.18

Net profit growth

-6,022.01

-98.28

372.89

-71.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

54.31

87.2

98.04

63.55

234.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.31

87.2

98.04

63.55

234.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

10.26

5.6

1.84

2.96

View Annually Results

Manjeera Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K Krishnamurthy

Chairman & Managing Director

G Yoganand

Independent Director

D L S Sreshti

Non Executive Director

G. Veena

Independent Director

Sudhakar Gande

Non Executive Director

G. Vivekanand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narsimha Anjaiya Mettu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Summary

Manjeera Constructions Limited was incorporated on March 2, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name Manjeera Constructions Pvt Ltd. The Company was incorporated with an object of pursuing Real Estate and Construction Business. On February 2, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Manjeera Constructions Ltd.Manjeera Constructions is an ISO 9001-2000 certified company. The Company in the business of property development, civil construction contracts, infrastructure projects development and Windmill Energy Production. The company made their maiden public issue of 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par in September 1996. Subsequently in the year 2007, the company completed their rights issue. In March 22, 2007, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd. The companys equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from June 30, 2010.In 2011, the Company completed Manjeera Diamond Towers Apartments - Phase I - G, H, I, J Blocks in Gopanpally, Gacchibowli; Manjeera Smart Homes Apartments and Manjeera Smart Homes Villas in Quthbullapur and Manjeera Majestic Commercial in Kukatpally. In 2011-12, it launched Project Antarvahini. It completed Manjeera Trinity Homes, in Kukatpally.Project Antaryami was launched in 2014. It completed Manjeera Trinity Mall in Kukatpally, completed Housing Projects on turnkey basis from CGEWHO in Bhubaneswar. Completed M
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manjeera Constructions Ltd share price today?

The Manjeera Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is ₹77.81 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manjeera Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manjeera Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Manjeera Constructions Ltd?

Manjeera Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.49%, 3 Years at -11.11%, 1 Year at -1.27%, 6 Month at -4.31%, 3 Month at 19.39% and 1 Month at 16.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manjeera Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.