Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹53.8
Prev. Close₹59.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹62.2
Day's Low₹53.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹70.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.73
12.72
12.72
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.81
83.89
83.46
82.91
Net Worth
91.54
96.61
96.18
95.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.32
96.9
54.02
34.49
yoy growth (%)
-67.67
79.39
56.58
20.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.65
-2.91
-1.96
-1.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.24
1.2
9.11
5.32
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.46
-0.44
-0.4
Tax paid
1.6
-1.07
-1.6
-3.73
Working capital
10.57
-41.56
23.21
18.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.67
79.39
56.58
20.19
Op profit growth
-72.12
78.2
225.44
-151.46
EBIT growth
-40.32
-24.09
37.75
44.18
Net profit growth
-6,022.01
-98.28
372.89
-71.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
54.31
87.2
98.04
63.55
234.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.31
87.2
98.04
63.55
234.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
10.26
5.6
1.84
2.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K Krishnamurthy
Chairman & Managing Director
G Yoganand
Independent Director
D L S Sreshti
Non Executive Director
G. Veena
Independent Director
Sudhakar Gande
Non Executive Director
G. Vivekanand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narsimha Anjaiya Mettu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manjeera Constructions Ltd
Summary
Manjeera Constructions Limited was incorporated on March 2, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name Manjeera Constructions Pvt Ltd. The Company was incorporated with an object of pursuing Real Estate and Construction Business. On February 2, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Manjeera Constructions Ltd.Manjeera Constructions is an ISO 9001-2000 certified company. The Company in the business of property development, civil construction contracts, infrastructure projects development and Windmill Energy Production. The company made their maiden public issue of 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par in September 1996. Subsequently in the year 2007, the company completed their rights issue. In March 22, 2007, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd. The companys equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from June 30, 2010.In 2011, the Company completed Manjeera Diamond Towers Apartments - Phase I - G, H, I, J Blocks in Gopanpally, Gacchibowli; Manjeera Smart Homes Apartments and Manjeera Smart Homes Villas in Quthbullapur and Manjeera Majestic Commercial in Kukatpally. In 2011-12, it launched Project Antarvahini. It completed Manjeera Trinity Homes, in Kukatpally.Project Antaryami was launched in 2014. It completed Manjeera Trinity Mall in Kukatpally, completed Housing Projects on turnkey basis from CGEWHO in Bhubaneswar. Completed M
Read More
The Manjeera Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is ₹77.81 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 23 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manjeera Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manjeera Constructions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15
Manjeera Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.49%, 3 Years at -11.11%, 1 Year at -1.27%, 6 Month at -4.31%, 3 Month at 19.39% and 1 Month at 16.26%.
