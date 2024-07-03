Summary

Manjeera Constructions Limited was incorporated on March 2, 1987 as a Private Limited Company with the name Manjeera Constructions Pvt Ltd. The Company was incorporated with an object of pursuing Real Estate and Construction Business. On February 2, 1995, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Manjeera Constructions Ltd.Manjeera Constructions is an ISO 9001-2000 certified company. The Company in the business of property development, civil construction contracts, infrastructure projects development and Windmill Energy Production. The company made their maiden public issue of 20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par in September 1996. Subsequently in the year 2007, the company completed their rights issue. In March 22, 2007, the company incorporated a subsidiary company, namely Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd. The companys equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from June 30, 2010.In 2011, the Company completed Manjeera Diamond Towers Apartments - Phase I - G, H, I, J Blocks in Gopanpally, Gacchibowli; Manjeera Smart Homes Apartments and Manjeera Smart Homes Villas in Quthbullapur and Manjeera Majestic Commercial in Kukatpally. In 2011-12, it launched Project Antarvahini. It completed Manjeera Trinity Homes, in Kukatpally.Project Antaryami was launched in 2014. It completed Manjeera Trinity Mall in Kukatpally, completed Housing Projects on turnkey basis from CGEWHO in Bhubaneswar. Completed M

Read More