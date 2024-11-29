iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjeera Constructions Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
MANJEERA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Statements and Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Three Months ended 30th June 2024 along with other matters With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th November, 2024 at the Facility office of the Company at B1, Manjeera Trinity Corporate, JNTU-Hitech City Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-500072, Telangana, India, have inter-alia Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Indian Accounting Standards With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29th November, 2024 at the Facility Office of the Company at B1, Manjeera Trinity Corporate, JNTU HiTech City Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad - 500072, Tenlangana, India, have inter-alia Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Indian Accounting Standards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
MANJEERA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with other matters. With reference to the above cited subject, we submit that the Resolution Professional at their meeting held on 25.07.2024 at the registered office of the Company at #711, Manjeera Trinity Corporate, JNTU Hitech City Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-500072, Telangana, India have inter-alia to Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results With reference to the cited subject, we submit that the Resolution Professional - Board of Directors at their meeting held on 21st February, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at #711, Manjeera Trinity Corporate, JNTU-Hitech City Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad- 500072, Telangana, India, have inter-alia to Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 as per Indian Accounting Standards. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)

