Manjeera Constructions Ltd Key Ratios

62.2
(4.19%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.95

4.81

10.57

226.22

Op profit growth

29.16

-75.76

96.66

171.66

EBIT growth

33.38

-88.42

111.16

163.69

Net profit growth

11.96

-2,598.06

-127.43

435.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.79

2.67

11.58

6.51

EBIT margin

6.1

1.23

11.21

5.87

Net profit margin

-80.2

-19.37

0.81

-3.27

RoCE

1.02

0.65

4.89

2.25

RoNW

-100.48

-18.03

0.52

-1.96

RoA

-3.37

-2.57

0.08

-0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-40.74

-36.3

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-45.61

-41.46

-3.04

-9.68

Book value per share

-10.15

30.42

70.48

68.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.68

-1.54

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.61

-1.35

-26.18

-5.14

P/B

-2.76

1.84

1.13

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

40.63

44.84

14.59

26.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.19

2.43

-90.7

78.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

277.05

78.06

88.01

67.94

Inventory days

1,013.78

380.29

559.62

731.08

Creditor days

-382.64

-123.04

-116.04

-81.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.06

-0.06

-1.09

-0.71

Net debt / equity

-29.12

9.06

3.96

4.72

Net debt / op. profit

45.5

54.81

13.45

30.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.48

-2.63

-2.76

-2.2

Other costs

-81.72

-94.69

-85.65

-91.28

