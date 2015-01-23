iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjeera Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.2
(4.19%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Manjeera Constr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.24

1.2

9.11

5.32

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.46

-0.44

-0.4

Tax paid

1.6

-1.07

-1.6

-3.73

Working capital

10.57

-41.56

23.21

18.3

Other operating items

Operating

2.61

-41.89

30.28

19.48

Capital expenditure

-5.61

1.45

0.01

13.91

Free cash flow

-2.99

-40.44

30.3

33.39

Equity raised

181.18

180.6

165.31

151.59

Investing

1.14

69.12

3.13

-1.35

Financing

260.89

166.7

92.82

60.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

440.22

375.97

291.56

243.96

