Manjeera Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.24
1.2
9.11
5.32
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.46
-0.44
-0.4
Tax paid
1.6
-1.07
-1.6
-3.73
Working capital
10.57
-41.56
23.21
18.3
Other operating items
Operating
2.61
-41.89
30.28
19.48
Capital expenditure
-5.61
1.45
0.01
13.91
Free cash flow
-2.99
-40.44
30.3
33.39
Equity raised
181.18
180.6
165.31
151.59
Investing
1.14
69.12
3.13
-1.35
Financing
260.89
166.7
92.82
60.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
440.22
375.97
291.56
243.96
No Record Found
