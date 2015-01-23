Manjeera Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.73
12.72
12.72
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.81
83.89
83.46
82.91
Net Worth
91.54
96.61
96.18
95.52
Minority Interest
Debt
123.52
119.02
146.04
193.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.15
0.14
0.14
1.23
Total Liabilities
215.21
215.77
242.36
290.3
Fixed Assets
5.07
5.31
5.54
10.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
125.17
124.39
122.41
121.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.59
1.32
1.49
2.12
Networking Capital
72.7
83.44
108.31
153.79
Inventories
299.75
279.63
253.43
76.93
Inventory Days
896.46
Sundry Debtors
36.95
45.97
28.37
23.53
Debtor Days
274.19
Other Current Assets
84.23
110.51
139.98
100.65
Sundry Creditors
-43.69
-44.05
-38.43
-37.15
Creditor Days
432.9
Other Current Liabilities
-304.54
-308.62
-275.04
-10.17
Cash
9.68
1.3
4.62
2.31
Total Assets
215.21
215.76
242.37
290.31
