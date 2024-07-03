iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manjeera Constructions Ltd Half Yearly Results

62.2
(4.19%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

29.28

25.03

35.79

51.4

58.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.28

25.03

35.79

51.4

58.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.11

1.76

7.06

3.2

5.14

Total Income

31.39

26.79

42.86

54.61

63.71

Total Expenditure

16.93

24.52

44.49

50.72

52.25

PBIDT

14.47

2.27

-1.64

3.88

11.47

Interest

-0.24

11.41

20.91

22.92

26.46

PBDT

14.7

-9.14

-22.55

-19.04

-15

Depreciation

2.66

2.83

2.79

2.8

2.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.04

0.32

0.81

0.39

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-1.08

0

0.17

1.14

Reported Profit After Tax

12.29

-10.93

-25.66

-22.81

-19.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.29

-10.93

-25.66

-22.81

-19.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.29

-10.93

-25.66

-22.81

-19.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.8

-8.74

0

-18.24

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.51

12.51

12.51

12.51

12.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

49.41

9.06

-4.58

7.54

19.58

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

41.97

-43.66

-71.69

-44.37

-33.23

Manjeera Constr.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manjeera Constructions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.