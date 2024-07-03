Manjeera Constructions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
29.28
25.03
35.79
51.4
58.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.28
25.03
35.79
51.4
58.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.11
1.76
7.06
3.2
5.14
Total Income
31.39
26.79
42.86
54.61
63.71
Total Expenditure
16.93
24.52
44.49
50.72
52.25
PBIDT
14.47
2.27
-1.64
3.88
11.47
Interest
-0.24
11.41
20.91
22.92
26.46
PBDT
14.7
-9.14
-22.55
-19.04
-15
Depreciation
2.66
2.83
2.79
2.8
2.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.04
0.32
0.81
0.39
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-1.08
0
0.17
1.14
Reported Profit After Tax
12.29
-10.93
-25.66
-22.81
-19.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.29
-10.93
-25.66
-22.81
-19.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.29
-10.93
-25.66
-22.81
-19.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.8
-8.74
0
-18.24
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.51
12.51
12.51
12.51
12.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.41
9.06
-4.58
7.54
19.58
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
41.97
-43.66
-71.69
-44.37
-33.23
