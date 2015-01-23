Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.32
96.9
54.02
34.49
yoy growth (%)
-67.67
79.39
56.58
20.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.65
-2.91
-1.96
-1.74
As % of sales
5.26
3
3.64
5.07
Other costs
-27.82
-87.38
-48.33
-31.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.84
90.16
89.48
91.62
Operating profit
1.84
6.61
3.71
1.14
OPM
5.88
6.82
6.87
3.3
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.46
-0.44
-0.4
Interest expense
-17.79
-13.13
-9.77
-8.38
Other income
7.03
8.18
15.61
12.98
Profit before tax
-9.24
1.2
9.11
5.32
Taxes
1.6
-1.07
-1.6
-3.73
Tax rate
-17.34
-89.32
-17.59
-70.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.63
0.12
7.51
1.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.63
0.12
7.51
1.58
yoy growth (%)
-6,022.01
-98.28
372.89
-71.5
NPM
-24.38
0.13
13.9
4.6
