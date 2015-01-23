iifl-logo-icon 1
Manjeera Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.2
(4.19%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.32

96.9

54.02

34.49

yoy growth (%)

-67.67

79.39

56.58

20.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.65

-2.91

-1.96

-1.74

As % of sales

5.26

3

3.64

5.07

Other costs

-27.82

-87.38

-48.33

-31.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.84

90.16

89.48

91.62

Operating profit

1.84

6.61

3.71

1.14

OPM

5.88

6.82

6.87

3.3

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.46

-0.44

-0.4

Interest expense

-17.79

-13.13

-9.77

-8.38

Other income

7.03

8.18

15.61

12.98

Profit before tax

-9.24

1.2

9.11

5.32

Taxes

1.6

-1.07

-1.6

-3.73

Tax rate

-17.34

-89.32

-17.59

-70.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.63

0.12

7.51

1.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.63

0.12

7.51

1.58

yoy growth (%)

-6,022.01

-98.28

372.89

-71.5

NPM

-24.38

0.13

13.9

4.6

