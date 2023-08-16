Dear Shareholders,

The Resolution Professional/Committee are pleased to present the 37th Annual Report of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

An overview of the financial performance of your Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the year 2023-24 is as under:

( in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 749.63 3813.46 5431.19 8719.98 Other Income 550.33 1541.04 386.85 1026.19 Total Income 1299.96 5354.50 5818.04 9746.17 Less: Total Expenditure 1946.24 5225.04 5810.88 14463.72 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and tax (413.87) 949.49 1673.61 224.95 Less: Interest and Financial Expenses 202.47 789.19 1117.43 4383.53 Less: Depreciation 29.94 30.83 549.01 558.97 Profit Before share of profit in Associates (646.28) 129.47 7.17 (4717.55) Share of Profit in Associates - - (0.10) (0.31) Profit Before Tax (646.28) 129.47 7.07 (4717.85) Tax Expense Current Tax - - - 22.66 Tax for Previous Year - 70.41 - 90.01 Deferred Tax (129.61) 16.66 (129.52) 16.84 Net Profit/(loss) after Tax (516.67) 42.39 136.59 (4847.37) Proposed Dividend / Dividend paid - - - - Tax on Dividend paid - - - - Other Equity 7903.04 8409.82 (11438.57) (11600.74) Paid Up Equity share Capital 1250.84 1250.84 1250.84 1250.84

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW

• Revenue from operations on a standalone basis decreased to Rs. 749.63 Lakhs as against Rs. 3813.46 Lakhs in the previous year - a decline of 80.34%.

• Employee cost as percentage to revenue from operations increased to 16.48% (Rs.123.57 Lakhs) as against 3.35% (Rs. 127.69 Lakhs) in the previous year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax for the current year is Rs. (516.67) Lakhs as against Rs. 42.39 Lakhs in the previous year.

• On a consolidated basis, the Company, its subsidiaries and associate Companies, achieved operating revenue of Rs. 5431.19 Lakhs as against Rs. 8719.98 Lakhs.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your Company has started to pursue the Project at Ongole (Villas / Apartments) with few positive signals / trends in the project area.-

The Company has obtained all required approvals from the concerned authorities to develop apartment complexes by name "Newyork by Manjeera" at "Allalasandra" near Yelahanka in Bangalore City on development basis. The project involves development of 5.61 Lakh SFT of total area tentatively (including the land owners share). The preliminary works have started and NOCs form various departments received. Approval from Local Municipal Corporation is received. Detailed Design Coordination for Architectural and structural engineering is in progress. Approvals from RERA have been received.

The work on the project called "Lake City" at Hafeezpet, Hyderabad, through its associate (Vasavi Realtors LLP) has been progressing and it is expected to achieve faster pace during the year. The project involves development of residential apartments for a total area of about 30 Lakhs SFT. The Company has also been successful in acquiring a piece of land admeasuring 2.92 Acres in Khanamet, Near Hitech City and in Ameenpur through online auction conducted by Telangana State Government. The acquisition is meant for a residential complex to be developed and it is being pursued for completing the formalities related to land acquisition and to take up all the works connected with the approvals and planning for the project.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the period under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There was no material change or commitment affecting the financial position of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

The Company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 in terms of order passed by the Honble National Company law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad with effect from July 18, 2023 and has appointed Mr. Vamsi Khambhammettu (Registration No.; IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00664/2017-2018/11141, Email ID: raoandraoca@gmail.com, Ph.: 9866122632, R/o A85, DXA, Road No. 11, Film Nagar, Jubliee Hills, Hyderabad – 500 033 as the Interim Resolution Professional. Subsequently, the committee of creditors ("CoC") of the Corporate Debtor, pursuant to the meeting held on 16.08.2023 and in terms of Section 27 (3)(b) of the Code, resolved, with 80.95% voting share, to replace the existing Interim Resolution Professional with Mr. Birendra Kumar Agarwal (IP Registration No. [IBBI/ IPA-001/IP-P00564/2017-18/11040]) as the Resolution Professional ("RP").

DIVIDEND

With a view to redeploy the profits for the current/future business of the Company, the Board of Directors have not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

The Dividend Distribution policy as stipulated under Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations is not required to be disclosed in the annual report and on the website of the Company as the provisions of the said regulation are not applicable to your Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

No amount is proposed to be carried to General reserves and an amount of Rs. 42.39 Lakhs (including other comprehensive income) is transferred to the Statement of Profit and Loss of Standalone Financials.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The securities of the Company are listed at BSE Limited (BSE). Further, the Company has no equity shares carrying differential rights.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 1250.84 Lakhs. During the year, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock option or sweat equity.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

The powers of the Board of Directors remained suspended during CIRP period from 18.07.2023 onwards and no Board/Committee meetings were held during the Financial Year 2023-24. The powers of board of directors were being exercised by the Resolution Professional (RP) in accordance with Sections 17 and 23 of the Insolvency Code.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors of your Company had already constituted various Committees in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, prior to CIRP period.

The composition of the Committees in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Rules is as given below:

Audit Committee: -

The Audit Committee comprises of four Directors: Mr. DLS Sreshti Mr. K Krishna Murty Ms. G Veena

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors was constituted in conformity with the requirements of Section 177 of the Act and regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee: -

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of three Directors: Mr. DLS Sreshti Mr. K. Krishna Murty Ms. G Veena

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors was constituted in conformity with the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee: -

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of three Directors: Mr. K. Krishna Murty Mr. DLS Sreshti Ms. G Veena

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors was constituted in conformity with the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations and its role has been the same as stipulated in the Act and the Regulations mentioned above.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

As per the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, a) the Company has not accepted any deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on March 31, 2023. b) the Company does not have any unclaimed or unpaid deposits at the end of the year under review or any other previous year.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As of March 31, 2024, your Companys Board of Directors ("Board") has 5 members comprising of two Non-Executive, one Executive, one Women Director and two Independent Directors.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS a) During the year under review, the following were the changes in the Composition of Board of Directors of the Company. b) Mr. Sudhakar Gande, Non-Executive Independent Director resigned w.e.f. 24.04.2023.

CHANGES IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review after the year ended and before the date of this report there was no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel.

BOARD EVALUATION AND FAMILIRIZATION PROGRAMME

Since Board is suspended, no evaluation was conducted.

PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR EVALUATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Since Board is suspended, no meeting of the Independent Directors was held during the year under review.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Your Companys policy Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters (Remuneration Policy) pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Act is available on Companys website at https://www.manjeera.com.

The Remuneration Policy for selection of Directors and determining Directors independence set out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for identifying the persons who are qualified to become the Directors. Your Companys Remuneration Policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements. The Remuneration Policy is in consonance with existing industry practice.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Remuneration Policy of your Company.

POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee identifies persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the Board for their appointment and removal.

THE CRITERIA FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS, KMPS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

A person for appointment as Director, KMP or in senior management should possess adequate qualifications,

Nomination and Remuneration Committee decides whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person are sufficient for the concerned position. The NRC reviews and evaluates the profiles of potential candidates for appointment of Directors. Specific requirements the position, including expert knowledge expected, are communicated to the appointee and after proper evaluation recommends to the Board, his / her appointment.

The Committee, while identifying suitable persons for appointment to the Board, will consider candidates on merit against objective criteria and with due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall assess the independence of Directors at the time of appointment, re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually. The Board shall re-assess determination of independence when any new interests or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

The criteria of independence are as prescribed in the Act and the listing regulations and the Independent Directors shall abide by the Code specified for them in Schedule IV of the Act.

RECEIPT OF ANY COMMISSION BY MD/WTD FROM COMPANY OR RECEIPT OF COMMISSION/REMUNERATION FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY.

Details of Remuneration/commission received by MD/WTD from Company, its Holding/Subsidiary companies are provided in the extract of Annual Return placed on the website of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Since the company is under CIRP, the Board of directors is suspended therefore no such declaration has been received from Independent director.

In view of above the statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors during the financial year is not provided.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors of the Company confirm that: a. in the preparation of the annual financial statements, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 of the profit and loss of the

Company for the year ended on that date; c. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; e. proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and f. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required under the provisions of Section 134(3) and of section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return for the FY 2023-24 is placed on the website of the Company i.e. www.manjeera.com.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

In compliance with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s SVD & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.

015405S) has been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, to fill the casual vacancy caused due to vacancy of M/s. M. Bhaskara Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants, to hold office from the conclusion of 36 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of 37th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) of the Company to be held for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Auditors Report for Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

The Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not require any further comments.

The Standalone Financial Statements doesnt contain any qualification, but the auditors of the Subsidiary Company "Manjeera Retail Holdings Private Limited" have expressed following Qualified Opinion, Disclaimer of Opinion and consolidated financial statements:

Observation Management Views As explained in Note 4 (i) of the consolidated financial statements The project being executed by the subsidiary is still under progress as at March 31, 2024, inventory of properties under development in one of the subsidiaries include interest cost on the borrowings capitalized to the tune of Rs. 1,694.00 Lakhs which in our opinion, is not in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 23 "Borrowing Cost". Had the Company followed the accounting principles as laid down under Ind AS 23, the balance of inventories and reserves and surplus as at 31st March, 2024 would have been lower by Rs. 1,694.00 Lakhs. of construction and capable of having a cash flows including the interest capitalized. Hence in the opinion of the management, capitalization is in accordance with the Ind AS 23 " Borrowing Cost". As a result, it does not require any adjustment to the financial statements.

REPORTING ON FRAUD

The Auditors have not reported any offence involving fraud committed against the Company by the officers or employees of the Company under sub section (12) of Section 143 to Board.

The Statutory Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report.

COST AUDITOR

Your Company does not qualify for the eligibility norms of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 regarding appointment of Cost Auditor for conducting cost audit. Accordingly, Cost Audit was not conducted for the Financial Year 2023-24. However, the Company is maintaining adequate cost records as stated under the said rules.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations.

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Board of Directors of your Company at its meeting held on 25th July, 2024 has appointed SPP & Associates as Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure I to this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES

The details of loans given, guarantees provided and investments made during the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 are enclosed in Annexure II to this Report in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014. The particulars of aggregate loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Act are also disclosed in Financial Statements which may be read as part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS/ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company has entered into transactions with related parties as defined under Regulation 23 of the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies

(Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014, all of which were in ordinary course of with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rules issued thereunder and the Listing Regulations. Further, there were no transactions with related parties which qualify as material transactions under the Listing Regulations.

The details of the related party transactions as per Accounting Standard 18 are set out in Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements forming part of this report.

The particulars of contracts/arrangements made with related parties as required under Section 134(3)(h) and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set as Annexure III.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

As the Company is not engaged in the manufacturing activity and at present it carries out the construction activities only, the prescribed information regarding compliance of rules relating to conservation of Energy & Technology absorption pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not provided as the same is not applicable to the Company.

The Company does not have any Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo during the Financial Year and hence provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3)(c) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding disclosure of Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo is not applicable.

COMPLIANCE WITH SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

In compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has signed uniform listing agreement with BSE Limited and framed the following policies which are available on Companys website i.e. www.manjeera.com

• Related Party Policy

• Risk Management Policy

• Policy on Material Subsidiary

• Code of Conduct Insider Trading

• Policy on Preservation of Documents

• Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

• Policy on Disclosure of Material Events

• Vigil Mechanism-Whistle Blower Policy

• Policy on Sexual Harassment of Employees

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee Policy

• Independent Directors Familiarization Programme

• Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

Manjeera Retail Holdings Private Limited (MRHPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manjeera Constructions Ltd (MCL). The Company has inherent skills and resources and has developed Manjeera Mall, Manjeera Trinity Corporate, 18 storied office building, Manjeera Majestic

Commercial, Manjeera Majestic Homes, a residential building with 255 apartments by using innovative technology through value engineering.

GM Infra Ventures Private Limited, a Wholly owned Subsidiary Company developed an A+ Office building. "THE PLATINA" is certified as Gold rated by Indian Green Building Council for core and shell at Gachibowli.

Other details of Subsidiary companies & Associates are attached as Annexure IV in Form AOC-1 to the Boards Report.

INSURANCE

All the properties of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been adequately insured.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in Management and Discussion & Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations, the Company has Whistle blower Policy for Directors and employees to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The Whistle blower Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

All amounts lying unclaimed in the dividend account has already been transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to Section 177 of the Act. The vigil mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees who use such mechanism and for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

The policy lays down the mechanism for making enquiry into whistle blower complaint received by the Company. Employees who may become aware of any alleged wrongful conduct are encouraged to make a disclosure to the Audit Committee.

The details of such mechanism are communicated to all the Directors and employees and the same is also disclosed on the website of the Company at www.manjeera.com.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR) of the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014, and formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. However, as our Company ceases to be a company covered under subsection (1) of Section 135 of the Act for three consecutive financial years the composition of CSR Committee and requirements for complying with the provisions contained in subsection (2) to (6) of the said section is not applicable to the Company/ not required by the Company.

The Company continues to have a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. However, the company is not required to comply with the provisions contained in sub-section (2) to (6) of the section 135 as there are inadequate profit/losses in the previous 3 years i.e the company does not have net profit of rupees five core or more.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure V to this Report.

During the year none of the employees have received monthly or yearly remuneration more than the limit specified of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

EMPLOYEE RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with employees at all levels.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 should form an integral part of this Boards Report. The same has been appended as Annexure VI to the Report which gives details of the overall industry structure, economic developments, performance and state of affairs of your Company.

Disclosures under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations

S. No In the accounts of Particulars Amounts at the year ended 2023-24 Maximum amount of loans / advances / investments outstanding during the year 2023-24 1. Manjeera Constructions Limited (Holding Company) Loan Given to: Manjeera Retail Holdings Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company) 4722.59 4722.59

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a separate report on Corporate

Governance confirming thecomplianceofconditions of Corporate Governance isAnnexure VII to this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company has a risk management policy in place. The policy works at various levels of the organization. Risk management process has been established and is designed to identify the elements of risk including those that may threaten the existence of the Company. Policy on Risk Management is available on the Companys website at the web link www.manjeera.com.

GREEN INITIATIVE IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE BY HONBLE MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a green initiative in Corporate Governance by allowing paperless compliances by the Companies and permitted the service of Annual Reports and documents to the shareholders through electronic mode subject to certain conditions and the Company continues to send Annual Reports and other communications in electronic mode to the members having email ids.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and the Rules there under.

Pursuant to the POSH Act, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and

Redressal) Act, 2013, during the year under review.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Resolution professional would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to the customers, bankers and other business associates for the continued cooperation and patronage. Resolution professional gratefully acknowledge the ongoing co-operation and support provided by the Government, Regulatory Bodies and the Stock Exchanges. Resolution professional place on record their deep appreciation for the exemplary contribution made by the employees at all levels. The Directors also wish to express their gratitude to the valued shareholders for their unwavering trust and support.