Cement Sector Stocks List

Cement Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Andhra Cements Ltd

83.62

-1.77-2.07770.740

ACC Ltd

2054.95

-15.20-0.7338589.3420.71

Birla Corporation Ltd

1231.35

-13.40-1.089482.63118.96

Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd

32.6

-676.65-95.400.010

Deccan Cements Ltd

742.15

52.357.591039.5730.25

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.7

-1.15-0.21135151.5963.42

India Cements Ltd

378.2

1.200.3211720.310

K C P Ltd

240.95

1.250.523106.3663.27

The Ramco Cements Ltd

985.7

-0.10-0.0123291.3484.52

Mangalam Cement Ltd

1007.75

16.501.662771.0450.88

HeidelbergCement India Ltd

211.17

0.580.284785.3936.49

NCL Industries Ltd

220.29

-1.05-0.47996.4314.27

OCL India Ltd(Merged)

905.8

42.204.895154.0013.59

Saurashtra Cement Ltd

118.34

-0.32-0.271315.0440.97

Shree Cement Ltd

26096.25

-593.65-2.2294157.2253.33

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

88.22

-0.11-0.121304.0217.41

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

818.5

-16.45-1.979631.2922.83

Sagar Cements Ltd

227.29

0.410.182970.85176.64

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd(Merged)

33.1

-0.15-0.45295.910

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

189.67

-1.27-0.67147.450

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

170.65

7.094.33501.280

Sanghi Industries Ltd

62.1

-0.28-0.451604.200

Prism Johnson Ltd

170.46

0.640.388580.270

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

31.52

1.364.511766.81167.5

J K Cements Ltd

4726.55

-18.80-0.4036521.2347.73

Orient Cement Ltd

344.15

-2.90-0.847058.8646.76

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

352.8

-4.00-1.1212600.47151.81

Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd

90.5

0.050.061706.8418.55

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11786

-11.70-0.10340261.8952.36

Barak Valley Cements Ltd

51.38

3.206.64113.8614.44

Star Cement Ltd

227.97

1.760.789214.10116.1

Burnpur Cement Ltd

6.89

-0.05-0.7259.340

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1807.85

-8.35-0.4633908.97270.28

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

