Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Andhra Cements Ltd
83.62
|-1.77
|-2.07
|770.74
|0
ACC Ltd
2054.95
|-15.20
|-0.73
|38589.34
|20.71
Birla Corporation Ltd
1231.35
|-13.40
|-1.08
|9482.63
|118.96
Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd
32.6
|-676.65
|-95.40
|0.01
|0
Deccan Cements Ltd
742.15
|52.35
|7.59
|1039.57
|30.25
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.7
|-1.15
|-0.21
|135151.59
|63.42
India Cements Ltd
378.2
|1.20
|0.32
|11720.31
|0
K C P Ltd
240.95
|1.25
|0.52
|3106.36
|63.27
The Ramco Cements Ltd
985.7
|-0.10
|-0.01
|23291.34
|84.52
Mangalam Cement Ltd
1007.75
|16.50
|1.66
|2771.04
|50.88
HeidelbergCement India Ltd
211.17
|0.58
|0.28
|4785.39
|36.49
NCL Industries Ltd
220.29
|-1.05
|-0.47
|996.43
|14.27
OCL India Ltd(Merged)
905.8
|42.20
|4.89
|5154.00
|13.59
Saurashtra Cement Ltd
118.34
|-0.32
|-0.27
|1315.04
|40.97
Shree Cement Ltd
26096.25
|-593.65
|-2.22
|94157.22
|53.33
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
88.22
|-0.11
|-0.12
|1304.02
|17.41
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
818.5
|-16.45
|-1.97
|9631.29
|22.83
Sagar Cements Ltd
227.29
|0.41
|0.18
|2970.85
|176.64
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd(Merged)
33.1
|-0.15
|-0.45
|295.91
|0
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
189.67
|-1.27
|-0.67
|147.45
|0
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
170.65
|7.09
|4.33
|501.28
|0
Sanghi Industries Ltd
62.1
|-0.28
|-0.45
|1604.20
|0
Prism Johnson Ltd
170.46
|0.64
|0.38
|8580.27
|0
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
31.52
|1.36
|4.51
|1766.81
|167.5
J K Cements Ltd
4726.55
|-18.80
|-0.40
|36521.23
|47.73
Orient Cement Ltd
344.15
|-2.90
|-0.84
|7058.86
|46.76
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
352.8
|-4.00
|-1.12
|12600.47
|151.81
Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd
90.5
|0.05
|0.06
|1706.84
|18.55
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11786
|-11.70
|-0.10
|340261.89
|52.36
Barak Valley Cements Ltd
51.38
|3.20
|6.64
|113.86
|14.44
Star Cement Ltd
227.97
|1.76
|0.78
|9214.10
|116.1
Burnpur Cement Ltd
6.89
|-0.05
|-0.72
|59.34
|0
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1807.85
|-8.35
|-0.46
|33908.97
|270.28
