K C P Ltd Share Price

228.77
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open241.89
  • Day's High245
  • 52 Wk High281.79
  • Prev. Close240.95
  • Day's Low226.99
  • 52 Wk Low 152.85
  • Turnover (lac)509.72
  • P/E63.69
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value54.78
  • EPS3.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,949.33
  • Div. Yield0.41
K C P Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

241.89

Prev. Close

240.95

Turnover(Lac.)

509.72

Day's High

245

Day's Low

226.99

52 Week's High

281.79

52 Week's Low

152.85

Book Value

54.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,949.33

P/E

63.69

EPS

3.79

Divi. Yield

0.41

K C P Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

K C P Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

K C P Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.16%

Foreign: 1.16%

Indian: 42.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.92%

Institutions: 2.91%

Non-Institutions: 53.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K C P Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.89

12.89

12.89

12.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

714.48

671

710.98

606.79

Net Worth

727.37

683.89

723.87

619.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,584.36

1,294.87

937.97

1,023.39

yoy growth (%)

22.35

38.05

-8.34

25.1

Raw materials

-269.68

-269.45

-188.78

-170.31

As % of sales

17.02

20.8

20.12

16.64

Employee costs

-100.21

-92.81

-80.41

-93.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

182.08

216.75

-25.39

121.08

Depreciation

-65.17

-69.42

-71.4

-49.02

Tax paid

-52.77

-63.43

18.62

-31.1

Working capital

68.04

73.13

9.98

-31.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.35

38.05

-8.34

25.1

Op profit growth

-25.06

309.96

-55.85

10.74

EBIT growth

-17.55

735.54

-80.16

56.2

Net profit growth

-15.66

-2,365.79

-108.32

140.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,846.74

2,253.65

2,108.27

2,108.27

1,423.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,846.74

2,253.65

2,108.27

2,108.27

1,423.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.43

38.43

38.5

38.5

4.12

K C P Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K C P Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

V L Indira Dutt

Independent Director

V H Ramakrishnan

Joint Managing Director

V Kavitha Dutt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Y Vijayakumar

Independent Director

Vijay Sankar

Independent Director

P S Kumar

Independent Director

M Narasimhappa

Independent Director

Janaki Pillai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

V. Chandrakumar Prasad

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Subbarao Vallabhaneni

Director (Technical)

Ravi Chitturi

Independent Director

Parthasarathi Thiruvengadam

Independent Director

Harish Lakshman

Additional Director

C. Panduranga Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K C P Ltd

Summary

K.C.P. Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July, 1941. A multi-product company with two sugar mills, downstream distillery, a cement plant and an engineering division, KCP was initially a sick sugar unit (cap. : 600 tpd). It was taken over by the late Velagapudi Ramakrishna in 1941. The merger of Challapalli Sugars - a BIFR company - with it in 1988 and expansions have increased its sugar capacity tenfold to 6300 tpd over the last five decades. Presently, the Company is operating into manufacture and sale of cement, heavy engineering, power generation for captive use and hospitality.The cement factory, set up in 1958, was the first dry process plant in India. The engineering division was set up in 1955 as an in-house venture to manufacture sugar machinery required by the company. Manufacture of machinery required for cement, chemicals, steel castings, etc, were later added to this division. Both the cement and engineering divisions have been accredited with the ISO 9002 and ISO 9001 certification respectively in 1994.KCP hived off its sugar and industrial alcohol business, which was transferred to a new company, KCP Sugar Industries Corporation. The Company also undertook a joint venture with Vantech Industries for the manufacture of specialised insecticides. KCP promoted FCB-KCP, a joint venture with FCB, France, in a 40:40 equity participation. The new company is to manufacture and supply state-of-the-art machinery and technology to clients in the sugar
Company FAQs

What is the K C P Ltd share price today?

The K C P Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of K C P Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K C P Ltd is ₹2949.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K C P Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K C P Ltd is 63.69 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K C P Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K C P Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K C P Ltd is ₹152.85 and ₹281.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K C P Ltd?

K C P Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 19.91%, 1 Year at 55.35%, 6 Month at -5.03%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at -3.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K C P Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K C P Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.95 %
Institutions - 2.91 %
Public - 53.14 %

