SectorCement
Open₹241.89
Prev. Close₹240.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹509.72
Day's High₹245
Day's Low₹226.99
52 Week's High₹281.79
52 Week's Low₹152.85
Book Value₹54.78
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,949.33
P/E63.69
EPS3.79
Divi. Yield0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
714.48
671
710.98
606.79
Net Worth
727.37
683.89
723.87
619.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,584.36
1,294.87
937.97
1,023.39
yoy growth (%)
22.35
38.05
-8.34
25.1
Raw materials
-269.68
-269.45
-188.78
-170.31
As % of sales
17.02
20.8
20.12
16.64
Employee costs
-100.21
-92.81
-80.41
-93.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
182.08
216.75
-25.39
121.08
Depreciation
-65.17
-69.42
-71.4
-49.02
Tax paid
-52.77
-63.43
18.62
-31.1
Working capital
68.04
73.13
9.98
-31.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.35
38.05
-8.34
25.1
Op profit growth
-25.06
309.96
-55.85
10.74
EBIT growth
-17.55
735.54
-80.16
56.2
Net profit growth
-15.66
-2,365.79
-108.32
140.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,846.74
2,253.65
2,108.27
2,108.27
1,423.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,846.74
2,253.65
2,108.27
2,108.27
1,423.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.43
38.43
38.5
38.5
4.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
V L Indira Dutt
Independent Director
V H Ramakrishnan
Joint Managing Director
V Kavitha Dutt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Y Vijayakumar
Independent Director
Vijay Sankar
Independent Director
P S Kumar
Independent Director
M Narasimhappa
Independent Director
Janaki Pillai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
V. Chandrakumar Prasad
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Subbarao Vallabhaneni
Director (Technical)
Ravi Chitturi
Independent Director
Parthasarathi Thiruvengadam
Independent Director
Harish Lakshman
Additional Director
C. Panduranga Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K C P Ltd
Summary
K.C.P. Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July, 1941. A multi-product company with two sugar mills, downstream distillery, a cement plant and an engineering division, KCP was initially a sick sugar unit (cap. : 600 tpd). It was taken over by the late Velagapudi Ramakrishna in 1941. The merger of Challapalli Sugars - a BIFR company - with it in 1988 and expansions have increased its sugar capacity tenfold to 6300 tpd over the last five decades. Presently, the Company is operating into manufacture and sale of cement, heavy engineering, power generation for captive use and hospitality.The cement factory, set up in 1958, was the first dry process plant in India. The engineering division was set up in 1955 as an in-house venture to manufacture sugar machinery required by the company. Manufacture of machinery required for cement, chemicals, steel castings, etc, were later added to this division. Both the cement and engineering divisions have been accredited with the ISO 9002 and ISO 9001 certification respectively in 1994.KCP hived off its sugar and industrial alcohol business, which was transferred to a new company, KCP Sugar Industries Corporation. The Company also undertook a joint venture with Vantech Industries for the manufacture of specialised insecticides. KCP promoted FCB-KCP, a joint venture with FCB, France, in a 40:40 equity participation. The new company is to manufacture and supply state-of-the-art machinery and technology to clients in the sugar
Read More
The K C P Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K C P Ltd is ₹2949.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K C P Ltd is 63.69 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K C P Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K C P Ltd is ₹152.85 and ₹281.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K C P Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 19.91%, 1 Year at 55.35%, 6 Month at -5.03%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at -3.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.