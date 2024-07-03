Summary

K.C.P. Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in July, 1941. A multi-product company with two sugar mills, downstream distillery, a cement plant and an engineering division, KCP was initially a sick sugar unit (cap. : 600 tpd). It was taken over by the late Velagapudi Ramakrishna in 1941. The merger of Challapalli Sugars - a BIFR company - with it in 1988 and expansions have increased its sugar capacity tenfold to 6300 tpd over the last five decades. Presently, the Company is operating into manufacture and sale of cement, heavy engineering, power generation for captive use and hospitality.The cement factory, set up in 1958, was the first dry process plant in India. The engineering division was set up in 1955 as an in-house venture to manufacture sugar machinery required by the company. Manufacture of machinery required for cement, chemicals, steel castings, etc, were later added to this division. Both the cement and engineering divisions have been accredited with the ISO 9002 and ISO 9001 certification respectively in 1994.KCP hived off its sugar and industrial alcohol business, which was transferred to a new company, KCP Sugar Industries Corporation. The Company also undertook a joint venture with Vantech Industries for the manufacture of specialised insecticides. KCP promoted FCB-KCP, a joint venture with FCB, France, in a 40:40 equity participation. The new company is to manufacture and supply state-of-the-art machinery and technology to clients in the sugar

