K C P Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
714.48
671
710.98
606.79
Net Worth
727.37
683.89
723.87
619.68
Minority Interest
Debt
231.51
301.17
338.85
396.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
140.25
143.31
144.4
144.16
Total Liabilities
1,099.13
1,128.37
1,207.12
1,160.47
Fixed Assets
786.3
825.46
868.06
907.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.11
27.01
28.93
28.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.45
61.51
56.24
73.49
Networking Capital
104.87
97.58
51.58
-32.15
Inventories
159.58
207.31
182.29
119.29
Inventory Days
41.99
33.62
Sundry Debtors
68.91
75.46
67.21
63.2
Debtor Days
15.48
17.81
Other Current Assets
208.87
175.47
159.78
88.7
Sundry Creditors
-70.44
-98.25
-86.28
-76.05
Creditor Days
19.87
21.43
Other Current Liabilities
-262.05
-262.41
-271.42
-227.29
Cash
128.4
116.81
202.31
182.56
Total Assets
1,099.13
1,128.37
1,207.12
1,160.47
