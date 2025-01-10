iifl-logo-icon 1
K C P Ltd Balance Sheet

217.76
(-2.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.89

12.89

12.89

12.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

714.48

671

710.98

606.79

Net Worth

727.37

683.89

723.87

619.68

Minority Interest

Debt

231.51

301.17

338.85

396.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

140.25

143.31

144.4

144.16

Total Liabilities

1,099.13

1,128.37

1,207.12

1,160.47

Fixed Assets

786.3

825.46

868.06

907.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

27.11

27.01

28.93

28.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

52.45

61.51

56.24

73.49

Networking Capital

104.87

97.58

51.58

-32.15

Inventories

159.58

207.31

182.29

119.29

Inventory Days

41.99

33.62

Sundry Debtors

68.91

75.46

67.21

63.2

Debtor Days

15.48

17.81

Other Current Assets

208.87

175.47

159.78

88.7

Sundry Creditors

-70.44

-98.25

-86.28

-76.05

Creditor Days

19.87

21.43

Other Current Liabilities

-262.05

-262.41

-271.42

-227.29

Cash

128.4

116.81

202.31

182.56

Total Assets

1,099.13

1,128.37

1,207.12

1,160.47

