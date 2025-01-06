K C P Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
182.08
216.75
-25.39
121.08
Depreciation
-65.17
-69.42
-71.4
-49.02
Tax paid
-52.77
-63.43
18.62
-31.1
Working capital
68.04
73.13
9.98
-31.68
Other operating items
Operating
132.16
157.03
-68.19
9.27
Capital expenditure
40.35
10.37
413.32
24.04
Free cash flow
172.52
167.4
345.12
33.31
Equity raised
1,188.46
907.88
914.07
782.19
Investing
0.01
0.08
-0.1
0
Financing
158.56
166.24
264.04
291.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.89
Net in cash
1,519.57
1,241.6
1,523.14
1,119.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.