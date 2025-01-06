iifl-logo-icon 1
K C P Ltd Cash Flow Statement

227.15
(-5.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

K C P FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

182.08

216.75

-25.39

121.08

Depreciation

-65.17

-69.42

-71.4

-49.02

Tax paid

-52.77

-63.43

18.62

-31.1

Working capital

68.04

73.13

9.98

-31.68

Other operating items

Operating

132.16

157.03

-68.19

9.27

Capital expenditure

40.35

10.37

413.32

24.04

Free cash flow

172.52

167.4

345.12

33.31

Equity raised

1,188.46

907.88

914.07

782.19

Investing

0.01

0.08

-0.1

0

Financing

158.56

166.24

264.04

291.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.89

Net in cash

1,519.57

1,241.6

1,523.14

1,119.43

