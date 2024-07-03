K C P Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
602.46
691.03
625.03
777.12
700.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
602.46
691.03
625.03
777.12
700.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.86
12.52
12.9
37
6.49
Total Income
617.32
703.55
637.93
814.12
706.94
Total Expenditure
498.26
625.7
510.85
678.99
626.6
PBIDT
119.06
77.85
127.08
135.13
80.34
Interest
9.11
9.56
6.91
8.19
12.97
PBDT
109.95
68.29
120.17
126.94
67.37
Depreciation
22.6
20.26
21.94
22.64
22.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.97
0
11.07
0.84
0
Deferred Tax
-9.85
-2.51
4.39
7.81
-3.61
Reported Profit After Tax
99.17
50.54
82.77
95.65
48.4
Minority Interest After NP
38.46
18.67
28.92
25.74
17.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.36
32.14
55.59
70.07
32.58
Extra-ordinary Items
-9.16
-1.39
0.08
-0.66
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
70.52
33.53
55.51
70.73
32.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.76
2.49
4.31
5.44
2.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
12.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.76
11.26
20.33
17.38
11.46
PBDTM(%)
18.25
9.88
19.22
16.33
9.61
PATM(%)
16.46
7.31
13.24
12.3
6.9
