|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,584.36
1,294.87
937.97
1,023.39
yoy growth (%)
22.35
38.05
-8.34
25.1
Raw materials
-269.68
-269.45
-188.78
-170.31
As % of sales
17.02
20.8
20.12
16.64
Employee costs
-100.21
-92.81
-80.41
-93.44
As % of sales
6.32
7.16
8.57
9.13
Other costs
-999.78
-646.13
-598.89
-601.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.1
49.89
63.85
58.75
Operating profit
214.67
286.47
69.87
158.29
OPM
13.54
22.12
7.44
15.46
Depreciation
-65.17
-69.42
-71.4
-49.02
Interest expense
-31.58
-42.41
-56.41
-35.28
Other income
64.15
42.11
32.54
47.1
Profit before tax
182.08
216.75
-25.39
121.08
Taxes
-52.77
-63.43
18.62
-31.1
Tax rate
-28.98
-29.26
-73.35
-25.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
129.3
153.32
-6.76
89.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-8.71
Net profit
129.3
153.32
-6.76
81.26
yoy growth (%)
-15.66
-2,365.79
-108.32
140.33
NPM
8.16
11.84
-0.72
7.94
