K C P Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

236.5
(4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR K C P Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,584.36

1,294.87

937.97

1,023.39

yoy growth (%)

22.35

38.05

-8.34

25.1

Raw materials

-269.68

-269.45

-188.78

-170.31

As % of sales

17.02

20.8

20.12

16.64

Employee costs

-100.21

-92.81

-80.41

-93.44

As % of sales

6.32

7.16

8.57

9.13

Other costs

-999.78

-646.13

-598.89

-601.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.1

49.89

63.85

58.75

Operating profit

214.67

286.47

69.87

158.29

OPM

13.54

22.12

7.44

15.46

Depreciation

-65.17

-69.42

-71.4

-49.02

Interest expense

-31.58

-42.41

-56.41

-35.28

Other income

64.15

42.11

32.54

47.1

Profit before tax

182.08

216.75

-25.39

121.08

Taxes

-52.77

-63.43

18.62

-31.1

Tax rate

-28.98

-29.26

-73.35

-25.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

129.3

153.32

-6.76

89.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-8.71

Net profit

129.3

153.32

-6.76

81.26

yoy growth (%)

-15.66

-2,365.79

-108.32

140.33

NPM

8.16

11.84

-0.72

7.94

