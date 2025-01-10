Directors Report

Dear Shareholders,

Your directors take pleasure in presenting their 83rd Annual Report of the company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. Statement of Affairs of the Comapny

The performance of the business is detailed out in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

2. Financial Performance:

(Rs. in crores) Particulars Standalone Consolidated (Group) FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 1,702.40 1,672.10 2,846.74 2,253.65 Profit for the year (PBDIT) 155.51 67.61 423.10 212.02 Less: a) Interest and Finance charges 27.06 32.55 40.85 38.03 b) Depreciation 66.76 66.27 89.35 89.91 Profit before Tax 61.68 (31.21) 292.90 84.08 Tax Expense 16.67 (5.67) 16.67 (5.67) Profit for the Year from Continuing Operations 45.01 (25.54) 276.23 89.75 Profit / (Loss) from Discontinued Operations - - - - Less : Tax expense of Discontinued Operations - - - - Profit / (Loss) After Tax from Discontinued Operations - - - - Profit After Tax 45.01 (25.54) 276.23 89.75 Add : Share of Profit from Joint Veture 4.22 1.38 Less : Non-Controlling Share of Profit 91.89 49.39 Profit / (Loss) after Non-Controlling interest 45.01 (25.54) 188.55 41.74 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) (0.23) (1.53) (2.16) 29.28 Add : Share of OCI from Joint Veture (0.09) (0.31) Less : Non-Controlling Share of OCI (0.72) 10.27 OCI after Non-Controlling share (0.23) (1.53) (1.54) 18.70 Total Comprehensive Income (TCI) 44.79 (27.07) 278.19 120.10 Less : Non-Controlling Share of TCI 91.18 59.66 Total Comprehensive income after Non-Controlling interest 44.79 (27.07) 187.02 60.44

3. Overview of Companys Operational and Financial performance:

Sales Volume (Cement) witnessed a healthy increase of 8% from 3.12 Million tons in FY 2022-2023 to 3.38 million tons in FY 2023-2024.

Revenue from operations grew by 2% from Rs.1,672.10 Crores in FY 2022-2023 to Rs. 1,702.40 Crores in FY 2023-2024.

During the year the fuel prices have reduced from record levels of the previous year helping in lowering the cost of cement production. However, heightened competition and expansion of capacity in our areas of operation, led to fall in cement prices. Thus, partially off-setting the benefits of reduction in coal prices.

Overall during FY 2023-2024, Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) for the financial year increased by 130% to Rs. 155.51 Crores from Rs.67.61 Crores of previous year 2022-2023.

4. Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend at a rate of Re.1/- per equity share (100%) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Members at the 83rd Annual General Meeting (‘AGM).

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (‘the Listing Regulations), the Company has formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy.

The recommended dividend is in line with your Companys dividend policy, which is available on the Companys website at: http://kcp.co.in/ downloads/investor/corporate-governance/Dividend- Distribution-policy.pdf

5. Transfer to Reserves

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

6. Share Capital

The Companys paid-up equity share capital continues to stand at Rs. 12.89 crores as on 31st March, 2024.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible securities. The Company does not have any scheme for the issue of shares, including sweat equity to its Employees or Directors.

7. Financial liquidity

Consolidated cash and cash equivalent as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs.10.66 crores and Rs. 3.09 crores in the previous year. The Companys working capital management is robust and involves a well- organized process, which facilitates continuous monitoring and control over receivables, inventories and other parameters.

8. Credit Rating

CRISIL, a reputed rating agency, has given the credit rating of A+/ STABLE for the long-term and A1 for the short-term financial instruments of the Company. This reaffirms the reputation and trust the Company has earned for its sound financial management and its ability to meet its financial obligations.

Facility Rated Value (Rs. in Crores) Period Rating assured Total Bank Loan Facility 579.96 Long term Rating CRISIL A+ / Stable (Outlook revised from "Negative"; Rating Reaffirmed) Short term Rating CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed) Fixed Deposits 125.00 CRISIL A+/Stable (Outlook revised to "Stable" from "Negative" Rating reaffirmed).

9. Fixed Deposits:

The total amount of Fixed Deposits outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 87.82 Crores as compared to the figure of Rs.86.73 Crores as on 31-3-2023. As on 31st March, 2024, Fixed Deposits matured and remained unclaimed were Rs. 8.04 Crores from 442 depositors. As on the date of this report, Fixed Deposits relating 141 Depositors amounting to Rs. 5.80 Crores have been renewed and Fixed Deposits of Rs. 0.41 Crores of 46 depositors repaid.

Depositors have been intimated regarding the maturity of deposits with a request to either renew or claim their deposits. As per the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, deposits remaining unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date they became due for payment have to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Accordingly, during the year, an amount of Rs. 0.03 crores towards unclaimed deposits and Rs. 0.01 crores towards Stale cheque unclaimed on deposits was transferred to the IEPF.

10. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

The Company has no Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

11. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

12. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties:

The Company has developed a Related Party Transactions Manual and Standard Operating Procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring Related Party transactions.

All transactions with Related Parties are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval.

Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee and the Board is obtained for the transactions which are foreseeable and of a repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the approvals so granted are subjected to audit and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

The details of contracts or arrangements entered with the related parties along with the Justification is provided in Form AOC 2 as Annexure- 6 of this report.

There were no materially significant related party transactions with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at http://kcp.co.in/downloads/investor/ corporate-governance/related-party-transaction- policy.pdf

No whole time Director or Managing Director of the company is in receipt of any salary or Commission from Subsidiary company in terms of Section 197(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

13. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

As part of its initiatives under "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Company has undertaken projects in the areas of Education, Livelihood, Women empowerment, Health, Water and Sanitation. These projects are largely in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company is committed to identifying and supporting programmes aimed at:

• Empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of the society through education, healthcare, drinking water & sanitation and eradicating hunger and poverty, through livelihood generation and skill development;

• Supporting environmental and ecological balance through afforestation, soil conservation, rain water harvesting, conservation of flora & fauna, and similar programmes;

• Promotion of sports through training of sports persons;

• Undertake rural development projects;

The Company has constituted a CSR Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The CSR Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board, a CSR Policy indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The CSR Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at http://kcp.co.in/downloads/investor/corporate- governance/corporate-social-responsibility-csr- policy.pdf

The Companys CSR Policy as stated earlier is in alignment with the requirements of the Act. The CSR Policy Statement and Report on the activities undertaken during the year is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure ‘3.

Details of various social projects and initiatives undertaken as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility are given in report on CSR activities which forms part of this Annual Report.

14. Risk Management

The Company has a robust Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities.

This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. The business risk framework defines the risk management approach across the organization at various levels, including documentation and reporting.

The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Risk Management Committee to monitor the risk management plan for the Company and ensuring its effectiveness. The key risks identified by the Company and their mitigation measures are as under:

Raw Materials: Limestone being one of the primary raw materials used in the manufacture of cement, it is imperative for the Company to ensure its uninterrupted long-term availability.

Most of the Companys mining leases extended up to March 31,2052 thereby ensuring adequate limestone reserves to cater to the requirements of its plants till the said date, where after the Company will have to participate in auctions.

To address the above risks, the Company is also participating in auctions with a view to secure new mining leases for its existing plants as well as for its expansions at different locations as and when necessary.

Market Competition: The cement industry is witnessing a significant imbalance in its total installed capacity vis-a-vis the capacity utilization. Despite the capacity overhang, capacity expansion still continues, resulting in intense competition and adverse impact on the Companys market share, sales volume and profitability.

Efforts are also being made by the Company to widen the product portfolio by increasing the share of its premium products and expand into new areas for marketing.

Cyber Security: With increased reliance on IT systems and the widespread usage of internet for doing business there is a constant threat to the Companys sensitive data assets being exposed to unethical hacking and misuse. The ramifications from cyber-attacks may not only been confined to mere loss of data but may result in business and reputation loss.

The Indian Government having recognized the cyber risks, has also introduced tighter Cyber Security laws. Responsibilities have been entrusted to the Directors of the Company under the Companies Act, 2013 to take appropriate steps to ensure cyber security.

The Companys cyber security management framework aligns with industry standards and regulations.

The Company has adequate processes and systems in place to review on a regular basis the cyber security risk.

Legal Risks: The risks arising out of pending legal cases are reviewed on a regular basis by the Board from the perspective of probability of imposition of heavy penalty or receiving adverse orders which could have a high financial and/or reputational impact on the Company.

All-important cases are closely monitored by the Company and a broad strategy is outlined for effective management of litigation related risks.

Financial Risk:

The financial risk for your Company emanates from fluctuations in interest rate, exchange rate and commodity prices. Your Company has well defined policies for foreign exchange, treasury investments, interest rate and imported coal hedging. The policies are reviewed periodically to align with the changes in financial market practices and regulations.

Risks, Concerns and Threats

The Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy, which is available on company website www. kcp.co.in.

15. Internal Control Systems

The Companys internal financial controls are commensurate with the scale and complexity of its operations.

The controls were tested during the year and no reportable material weaknesses either in their design or operations were observed. The Company has put in place robust policies and procedures, which inter alia, ensure integrity in conducting its business, safeguarding of its assets, timely Cementing Relationships through Sustainability, Innovation and Inclusivity Integrated Report Statutory Reports Financial Statements preparation of reliable financial information, accuracy & completeness in maintaining accounting records and prevention & detection of frauds & errors.

16. Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle-blower Policy

Over the years, the Company has established a reputation for doing business with integrity and maintained zero tolerance for any form of unethical behavior.

Whistle-blower Policy is the vigil mechanism instituted by the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior in compliance with the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

The Audit Committee oversees the functioning of this policy.

Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle-blower through several channels to report actual or suspected frauds and violation of the Companys Code of Conduct.

Details of the Whistle-blower Policy have been disclosed on the Companys website and can be accessed at http://kcp.co.in/downloads/investor/ corporate-governance/whistle-blower-policy.pdf

17. Subsidiary, Associate and Joint venture companies

Joint venture

Our company has a joint venture company Fives Cail KCP Limited.

Subsidiary Company:

Our Company does not have any Indian Subsidiary company.

KCP Vietnam Industries Limited, Vietnam is the material subsidiary as per the thresholds laid down under the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a Policy for determining material subsidiaries in line with the SEBI Listing Regulations as amended and the Policy is available at http://kcp.co.in/downloads/ investor/corporate-governance/policy-on- material-subsidiaries.pdf

In terms of provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, separate audited accounts of the subsidiary companies shall be available on its website at www. kcp.co.in. The Company will make available physical copies of these documents upon request by any shareholder of the Company/ subsidiary interested in obtaining the same.

These documents shall also be available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during business hours up to the date of ensuing AGM.

The Audit Committee and Board review the financial statements, significant transactions, working and the financial results of the subsidiary company in Vietnam, KCP Vietnam Industries Limited.

There is no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiary. A statement containing brief financial details of the subsidiary and Joint venture company is included in the Annual Report in Form AOC 1 as Annexure 5.

No company ceased to be its Subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the year

Consolidated Financial Statements

The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2024 are prepared in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, including Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. The audited consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report thereon forms part of the Annual Report.

18. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year March 31,2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and is available at http:// www.kcp.co.in/downloads/financial-results/ FormMGT72024.pdf

19. Human Resources / Industrial Relations

Our Company continuously focus on people related programmes aimed at attracting, developing and retaining talent within organisation by way of:

a) Employee Engagement - Company enjoys high engagement levels from its employees which is reflected in its consistently improving performance. Company continuously aims to enhance the engagement levels of its people by ensuring that its business practices are in alignment with the holistic growth and development of its people which drives them to be actively engaged with the Company.

b) Talent Management - Company is continuously working on strengthening and building talent in its Human Resources management team for supporting its growth.

c) Work Environment - Company provides a congenial work atmosphere where every employee enjoys his work and It works on creating people practices which makes it the best place to work for everyone.

d) Occupational Health and Safety

Safety of employees and workers is of utmost importance to the Company. To reinforce the safety culture in the Company, it has identified occupational Health & Safety as one of its focus areas. Various training programmes have been conducted at the plants.

The Company continuously undertakes initiatives aimed at providing a healthy and safe workplace to its people.

Company regularly conducts Safety Audit to identify and eliminate potential safety risks through an objective assessment of various equipment. Further, Mock drills on emergency preparedness are conducted to meet any contingency.

e) Industrial Relations

Employee Relations at all the Units and divisions of the company remained cordial.

20. Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

Board of Directors

A. Appointments / Re-appointments

The Shareholders of the Company vide Postal Ballot conducted on 10th November 2023 approved the appointment of Sri. Thiruvengadam Parthasarathi and Sri. Harish Lakshman as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1st February 2024 for a term of Five (5) years.

In terms of Section 152 of the Act, Sri. V. Chandra Kumar Prasad (DIN: 008744154), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, being liable to retire by rotation, shall retire at the ensuing AGM and being eligible for re-appointment, offers himself for reappointment.

In terms of Section 152 of the Act, Dr. Subbarao Vallabhaneni (DIN: 008746927), Non-Executive Non-

Independent Director, being liable to retire by rotation, shall retire at the ensuing AGM and being eligible for re-appointment, offers himself for re-appointment.

In terms of Section 152 of the Act, Sri. Ravi Chitturi (DIN:00328364), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, being liable to retire by rotation, shall retire at the ensuing AGM and being eligible for reappointment, offers himself for re-appointment.

The relevant details including profiles of Directors retiring by rotation and seeking re-appointment are included separately in the Notice of AGM.

B. Cessation

There was no instance of resignation/ cessation of Directorship during the year under review.

21. Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP)

There is no change in the KMP of the Company during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and the KMP of the Company are as under:

1. Dr.V.L. Indira Dutt, Chairperson & Managing Director

2. Smt.V. Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director

3. Sri. Anis Tyebali Hyderi , Chief Financial Officer

4. Sri.Y. Vijayakumar, Company Secretary

22. Independent Directors

The Companys Independent Directors have submitted requisite declarations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the fields of manufacturing, finance, strategy, auditing, tax and risk advisory services, infrastructure, banking, ; and they hold high standards of integrity.

Regarding proficiency, the Company has adopted requisite steps towards the inclusion of the names of all Independent Directors in the data bank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA).

Accordingly, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with IICA for the said purpose. In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended, since all the Independent Directors of the Company except Smt. Janaki Pillai (independent Women Director) have served as Directors for a period of not less than three (3) years on the Board of Listed Companies as on the date of inclusion of their names in the database, they are not required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the said Institute and Smt. Janaki Pillai has appeared and cleared the proficiency test.

23. Remuneration policy and criteria for selection of candidates for appointment as Directors, KMP and Senior Leadership positions

The Company has in place a policy for remuneration of Directors and KMP as well as a well-defined criterion for the selection of candidates for appointment to the said positions, which has been approved by the Board.

The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), KMP.

The criteria for the selection of candidates for the above positions cover various factors and attributes, which are considered by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while selecting candidates.

The policy on remuneration of Directors, KMP can be accessed at http://kcp.co.in/downloads/investor/ corporate-governance/Remuneration-policy.pdf

24. Board effectiveness

a) Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors

Over the years, the Company has developed a robust familiarization process for the newly appointed Directors with respect to their roles and responsibilities, way ahead of the prescription of the regulatory provisions.

The process has been aligned with the requirements under the Act and other related regulations. This process inter alia includes providing an overview of the cement industry, the Companys business model, the risks and opportunities, the new products, innovation, sustainability measures, digitization measures etc.

Details of the familiarization programme are explained in the Report on Corporate Governance and are also available on the Companys website and is available at http://www.kcp.co.in/downloads/ investor/corporate-governance/familiarisation- programmes-for-independent-directors.pdf

Formal annual evaluation

The Board carries out its annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, Risk Management, Stakeholders Relationship and CSR Committees as mandated under the Act and the Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time.

The criteria applied in the evaluation process are explained in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

25. Disclosure on Audit Committee

The Audit Committee as on March 31,2024 comprises of the following Directors:

Sri. P.S. Kumar (Chairman), Smt. V. Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director, Sri V.H. Ramakrishnan, Sri. Vijay Sankar, and Sri. M. Narasimhappa are members of the committee.

All recommendations of Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

26. Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company.

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

27. Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. K.S. Rao & Company Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 003109S) Hyderabad were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 80th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 85th Annual General Meeting of the company.

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

28. Cost Auditors and their Report

As per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under, M/s Narasimha Murthy & Co, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad and M/s. Mahadevan & Co, Chennai, Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors for the Cement and Engineering units for the year 2023-2024 were re-appointed as Cost Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 to conduct cost audit of the accounts maintained by the Company in respect of the various products prescribed under the applicable Cost Audit Rules.

The remuneration of Cost Auditors has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of Audit Committee. The requisite resolution for ratification of remuneration of Cost Auditors by members of the Company has been set out in the Notice of ensuing annual general meeting. The Cost Auditors have certified that their appointment is within the limits of Section 141(3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified from appointment within the meaning of the said Act.

The CostAudit Report for the financial year 2023-2024, of M/s Narasimhamurthy & Co, Cost Accountants, Hyderabad and Mahadevan & Co, Chennai as the Cost Auditors, in respect of the various products prescribed under Cost Audit Rules was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs within the due date.

29. Secretarial Auditors and their Report

As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules Thereunder, the Board appointed Mrs. Sobana Pranesh, Practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024- 2025.

The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by them in the prescribed form MR- 3 is attached as Annexure- 7 to this Report.

There are no qualifications or observations or adverse remarks or disclaimer of the Secretarial Auditors in the Report issued by them for the financial year 20232024.

Details in respect of frauds reported by Auditors other than those which are reportable to the Central Government

The Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors or Secretarial Auditors of the Company have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

30. Number of meetings of the Board & its committees

Regular meetings of the Board and its Committees are held to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies, financial matters and other businesses.

The schedule of the Board/ Committee Meetings to be held in the forthcoming financial year is circulated to the Directors in advance to enable them to plan their schedule for effective participation in the meetings. Due to business exigencies, the Board has also been approving several proposals by circulation from time to time. During the year, four (4) Board Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

The Company has the following eight (8) Board- level Committees, which have been established in compliance with the requirements of the business and relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes:

1. Audit Committee

2. Risk Management Committee

3. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

4. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

5. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

6. Finance Committee

7. Investment committee

8. Innovation and Best Practices committee

The details with respect to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, etc. of these Committees are included in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report

31. Corporate Governance

The Board of Directors reaffirm their continued commitment to good corporate governance practices. During the year under review, the Company complied with the provisions relating to corporate governance as provided under the Listing Regulations. The compliance report together with a certificate from the Companys auditors confirming the compliance is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report.

32. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

A separate section on Business Responsibility forms part of this Annual Report as required under Regulation 34(2) (f) of the Listing Regulations as Annexure 4.

33. Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards (‘SS) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS1 and SS2), relating to Meetings of the Board and its Committees and General Meetings respectively, which have mandatory application during the year under review.

34. Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace

KCP is an equal employment opportunity Company and is committed to creating a healthy working environment that enables employees to work without fear of prejudice and gender bias.

As an organization, the Company is committed to ensure that every employee is treated with dignity and respect and works in a conducive work environment, which promotes professional growth of employee and encourages equality of opportunity. The Company has zero tolerance towards any act on the part of any employee, which may fall under the ambit of ‘sexual harassment at workplace, and is fully committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of every woman employee working in the Company.

The Company has formulated a comprehensive policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal against sexual harassment of women at workplace, which is also in accordance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH). The said policy has been made available on the internal portal of the Company as well as the website of the Company.

There were no complaints reported during the year and are pending at 31st March, 2024.

35. Transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

Details are provided in Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report.

36. Particulars of Employees

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, as amended, has been given in the annexure appended hereto and forms part of this report as Annexure 1.

None of the employees listed in the said Annexure is a relative of any Director of the Company. None of the employees hold (by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children) more than two percent of the Equity Shares of the Company.

a) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration for the financial year and such other details as prescribed is as given below:

Name of the Director Director remuneration (Rs. in Crores) Median employees remuneration (Rs. in Crores) Ratio Dr. V.L. Indira Dutt Chairperson & Managing Director 2.65 0.06 44.42 Smt. V. Kavitha Dutt Joint Managing Director 2.45 0.06 40.96

b) The percentage increase / (decrease) in the median remuneration of employees in the Financial Year : (5.46%)

c) The number of permanent employees (Management staff) on the rolls of company: 652

d) If remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company: Yes

37. Significant and Material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

38. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, research and development, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure- 2 to this Report.

39. Other Disclosures

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights/ sweat equity shares.

There was no revision in the Financial Statements.

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company as on the date of this report.

There are no proceedings, either filed by KCP or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other courts during the year 2023-2024.

40. Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Act:

(i) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(v) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Acknowledgements

The Board of Directors wishes to place on record their gratitude to the Central Government, State Governments, Companys Bankers, Customers, dealers and other business associates for the assistance, co- operation and encouragement they extended to the Company. Your directors wish to whole heartedly thank the employees for their sincere and devoted contribution to the companys continued performance. Your directors are thankful to the shareholders and deposit holders for their continued patronage.